Summer Benefits of Living in Hollywood, Florida • Hollywood Gazette

The days are getting longer, the weather is warming, and you can feel a familiar energy in the air. Finally, the summer months have arrived! When people talk about Hollywood, they are usually referring to the Starry City on the West Coast. However, Hollywood, FL, is not to be overlooked. Offering great restaurants, fun activities, striking beaches and beautiful scenery, Sunshine State’s Hollywood has a lot to offer. Here are some of the perks of living in Hollywood, Florida during the summer months:

Perfect weather

If there is one thing that defines the southern tip of the East Coast, it has to be the weather. The atmosphere seems to have taken a liking to the place. With average temperatures of 75 to 80 degrees, it’s a bit like a perpetual summer in Hollywood.

The city also has a pleasant climate all year round, with moderate humidity levels. Plus, the fun doesn’t stop at the end of summer. So gear up your gear and your excitement as you experience 300 days of bright sunshine. It’s time to enjoy all the outdoor activities you can think of!

There is no shortage of fun events

Are you the type of person who enjoys exploring and making new friends? If so, then Hollywood is a great city to call home. Each year you can attend dozens of festivals, participate in various activities or dine at your favorite restaurant!

Here are some great summer festivals and events you shouldn’t miss.

Dania after dark is a monthly festival on Dania Beach Boulevard with jaw-dropping performances, electrifying music, cheap drinks and food trucks. Nothing prevents you from partying the night away!

is a monthly festival on Dania Beach Boulevard with jaw-dropping performances, electrifying music, cheap drinks and food trucks. Nothing prevents you from partying the night away! Las Olas Wine and Food Festival is an event full of varied flavors. You can try exotic dishes from fancy restaurants or inexpensive but delicious bites from modest cafes.

is an event full of varied flavors. You can try exotic dishes from fancy restaurants or inexpensive but delicious bites from modest cafes. The visit to the family farm will not be disappoint you or the kids! It is a great event to have your family meet, feed and pet the farm animals.

disappoint you or the kids! It is a great event to have your family meet, feed and pet the farm animals. Orange blossom festival offers a magical experience with its theme dedicated to citrus growers. Catch a rodeo, create art, experience new exhibits, and eat healthy, farm-fresh food during this two-day event.

Unique beach experience

What is the essence of summer without a beautiful beach? Fortunately, Hollywood has a lot of odds! Feel the sea breeze brushing your skin as you stroll the miles of white sand shoreline. The sound of crashing waves, people frolicking and seagulls flying overhead gives you a satisfying feeling that you won’t be able to capture elsewhere. Bathe in sunny glory as you sit back, curling your toes on the sand. Take Instagram-worthy photos while wearing your favorite sunglasses with the scenic blue sea in the background. Ride the waves on your surfboard or dine at one of the fantastic chain restaurants in the area. You have endless ways to enjoy the Hollywood Beach Experience!

Lots of unforgettable outdoor activities!

Summer in Hollywood is more than just a day at the beach. Like this travel guide underlines, there are many other things to discover, sites to see and adventures to explore! Start by strolling through the Downtown Mural Project and appreciate the eclectic designs of dragons, whales, cyborgs and more by some of the city’s most talented artists.

Stroll along the beautiful promenade, where you will meet all kinds of people, from friendly locals to enthusiastic tourists. This is the perfect place to take in the breathtaking views of Hollywood Beach. Do you have an eye for sophisticated artwork? ArtsPark at Young Circle is the place for you. This round attraction features a 2,500-person amphitheater with plenty of shows, green lawns and a Splash Pad to keep your family entertained.

For a more natural experience, Topeekeegee Yugnee Park, better known as TY Park, is the place to be. Escape the hectic weekdays and go on a picnic with your family on the weekends. You can also go fishing in the lagoon, play volleyball, or explore nearly 138 acres of wilderness.

Overall, you’ll be hard-pressed to run out of things to do on this bustling Florida metro.

Lots of amazing restaurants

It’s no secret that Hollywood is home to some great food. Whether you are looking for seafood, grilled meats or a slice of pizza by the beach, this place will not disappoint your palate. The Newt Crab Trap is one of Hollywood’s iconic restaurants. This gem offers fresh seafood flown daily from abundant corners of the world. GG’s Water is another local favorite known for its impeccable service and outstanding seafood dishes. A little closer to you (and your budget), Cafe Club serves up gorgeous plates of vegetarian and gluten-free breakfasts that are sure to whet your appetite. Of course, you can also indulge in meaty classics like spaghetti or fried chicken.

In summary

Summer in Hollywood is like a dream come true. Breathtaking beaches? Check. Tempting food? Check. Invigorating sun? Check. Moving here is one of the best decisions you will ever make. To avoid any issues, be sure to contact legit local moving service providers. Leave no room for ulterior motives and start your move today!