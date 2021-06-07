Entertainment
Angelina Jolie stunned as she goes out with kids for her 46th birthday meal
Angelina Jolie looked stunning as she stepped out in a yellow dress to celebrate her 46th birthday recently alongside her six children.
The Maleficent star was spotted with Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, to mark the big occasion at TAO restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday night. .
Angelina wore a knee-length dress with nude heels and completed the bright look with a Valentino Garavani Rockstud Alcove handbag.
The family were all seen wearing masks, as they followed the matriarch out of the upscale restaurant.
It was a family affair that arose shortly after the actress praised her offspring.
She told E! News: I have six very capable children.
Of course you wake up and feel like, I have to make sure they’re okay. I have to make sure they’re okay mentally, but honestly I think a few years ago that changed and they think, I need to make sure moms are okay.
Meanwhile, on May 13, Private Judge John Ouderkirk has issued an interim ruling, granting Angelina and her ex Brad Pitt joint custody of their children, with the exception of Maddox as he is no longer a minor.
An insider beforesays Page Six: There has been a significant change in custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision rendered by the judge.
Brad was just trying to spend more time with his kids and it’s clear Angie went out of her way to prevent this.
A recently revealed source the actor remains completely focused on the well-being of his children amid the couples custody battle.
They says Metro.co.uk: This move was a big development in getting Brad to finally have extra custody, but the process is still ongoing.
Her priority has been and continues to be for the well-being of her children and for more time with them. He kept things private and this decision only became public after a response from the other party was shared with the PA.
Angelina had previously criticized the judge presiding over court proceedings and sought to disqualify Judge Ouderkirk from the case, for not letting their children speak out during the hearings.
However, Brads’ lawyers believe the proceedings were conducted in a fair manner.
The former couple surnamed Brangelina first met as co-stars on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005, getting married in 2014 before filing for divorce two years later.
