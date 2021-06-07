Local organizations continue community and preservation efforts through art exhibit – The Minnesota Daily

Despite the over 90 degree heat, the festivities continued with live poetry readings, free food and live painters, adding to the already remarkable visual art exhibit.

It’s more than what the media is showing you. Hold the police accountable. We deserve peaceful justice.

These are just a few of the phrases that stood on South Nicollet Avenue on Saturday afternoon. The wooden murals created in the summer of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd and the social calculation and uprising that followed have been on display to the public.

The panels were assembled and displayed as part of the Backyard BBQ, a Whittier neighborhood community event hosted by Pimento Relief Services, Save The Boards MPLS, Memorialize the Movement and Whittier Alliance.

The groups organized the occasion in hopes of building community and healing through joy by providing an afternoon of food, music and celebration.

Despite the over 90 degree heat, the festivities continued with live poetry readings, free impossible burgers donated by Pimento Jamaican Kitchen and live painters, adding to the already remarkable visual art exhibit.

The several plywood murals stood in the center of the gated section of the street, featuring various colorful portraits, intricate artist labels, and sample text begging for justice for George Floyd and the abolition of the Minneapolis Police Department.

This was the second time in the past month that Save The Boards and Memorialize the Movement have assembled the boards for an exhibition. On May 22, the two organizations co-hosted an outdoor art exhibit at Phelps Park, showcasing nearly 150 works of art that the two organizations have worked to locate and store over the past year.

Our first event was definitely a bit more of a reflection and sensitivity to what bringing out all of those boards might feel like for some people, said Save The Boards Founder Kenda Zellner-Smith. With this event, we want to celebrate the joy of black people, and we want to honor the laughter and recklessness of black people while existing as black people. These are things that are often overlooked because of the climate and the unrest that is going on against black people in this country every day.

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen CEO and Pimento Relief Services Executive Director Tomme Beevas echoed the importance of maintaining a space for healing amidst continuing suffering and trauma.

Even with the pain, we know we still have to celebrate life, Beevas said. We all need to keep moving forward to make sure we can continue to create better humans, a better planet, and a better community as a whole.

Save the Boards and Memorialize the Movement will continue to activate boards for future community events. Memorialize the Movement Founder and Executive Director Leesa Kelly is currently planning to host summer events that would feature boards of directors in partnership with Twin Cities neighborhood associations and organizations.

I don’t want to be the person who just put them in a warehouse and never took them out again, Kelly said. I want to make sure that we can continue this movement and continue this protest through the murals and honor their original purpose. We will definitely be out all summer and fall to participate in as many arts and community events as possible.

In addition to finding pop-up display locations, there are also plans to find permanent display spaces both physically and virtually for the panels. One of the long-term goals of these panel booking organizations is to create a digital archive of the tables they have collected, which, in between, total more than 800 tables. Zellner-Smith and Kelly advocate for boards of directors to immortalize this historic moment of social change and civil rights.

The planks are not the beginning of this movement, and they are not the end of the movement. They’re not going to make a change, but they’re a part of the story that’s needed to get to that point where change can happen, Zellner-Smith said.

Kelly expressed her dedication to this work and her commitment to ensuring that advice is not forgotten.

We are largely unpaid for this work, and we don’t do it for the money, Kelly said. We are not doing it for the weight, the media, or the public’s attention. We do it for the sake of our people. I do it for the love of my people. If I can keep activating these murals that were created as an act of protest, and somehow contribute to this movement, this global civil rights movement, I will.