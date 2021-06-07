My Dublin: The city according to actor Jason Barry

Actor Jason Barry (48), best known for playing Tommy Ryan in Titanic and Dano in Love / Hate, is currently working on a play written by Irish Sunday Mirror columnist Jason OToole called The Intruder, which airs this Thursday on Hot Press YouTube. channel.

In April of this year, he returned to his native Dublin with his American wife Kristin, having spent the past 12 years in Los Angeles.

The house is…

I am from Artane and my parents are still there, but they were now in Clontarf. My wife and I lived here in 2013 for about nine months, and she really liked it, so the plan was always to try and return to Clontarf.

I know this region so well, it’s great. We are literally two minutes from the seafront, and there is a nice little village with a supermarket and a few cafes. So it’s been a pretty nice transition for my wife in particular, because it’s such a big move. She’s pretty comfortable here, on such happy days.







(Image: Getty)



How I get around town:

We don’t have a car right now, so I ride my bike or hop on the bus, or the Luas, or the DART, which is pretty cool, because in LA it’s all about the car. It’s nice to be in a city that has decent public transportation – LA just doesn’t.

I ride a bike too you can go to Howth [along the cycle path] much faster than in a car, especially in summer when it’s bumper to bumper.

The best place in town for a date:

You can take a nice romantic walk around Stephen’s Green and then enter Caf en Seine. It has always been an asset to me because my wife loves it. If I’m ever in the wrong books, I’ll just drag her to Café en Seine and everything will be fine after that.









My favorite pub in town:

It will always be Kehoe’s, just off Grafton Street, I have spent many wonderful evenings there. Lots of actors drink there, so I’m guaranteed to have a familiar face when I come in, and I love the cozy little nooks where you can have a private conversation.

My favorite restaurant in Dublin:

Trocadero on St Andrew’s Street you will meet a familiar face and end up having a good night out with someone you haven’t seen in years.

Having said that, when we came back and were at Liberties, we completely abused Leo Burdock’s! There’s just something about fish and chips in Dublin, it’s the best in the world.







(Image: Leo Burdock / Facebook)



Where I do my exercise:

Run to the end. Marathons, half marathons, all that sort of thing that is a part of my life. I go down the wooden bridge over Dollymount, then I go up through Sainte-Anne [Park], come back around Raheny then return to Clontarf. Sometimes there is a wind that cuts you in half when you are on the beach, but it is a fantastic race.

I won the celebrity version of the London Marathon and beat Gordon Ramsay by two minutes, and he wasn’t happy! So this is my random claim to fame – even though I’m not a celebrity.

My favorite coffee or café:

There is a little place called Happy Out on Bull Island. It’s kind of like a cabin and the cafe is fantastic so it’s our go-to spot as we can walk around and have a coffee.







(Image: Have a good trip / Facebook)



My favorite stores:

I like a good bookstore, like Hodges and Figgis and The Winding Stair. Even as a child, I loved walking around a good bookstore, because you can spend hours there and just look at stuff.

My favorite place for a haircut:

There’s a friend of mine I’ve had my hair cut with for years, Wayne Webster, that’s his name. He’s got a little living room on Grafton Street, I’ve known him for donkey years.

I think my wife is having her hair cut next week with him, so I could try to get two for the price of one – I don’t have a lot of hair so I might get lucky !

My favorite place in Dublin to get away from it all:

Since I came back we’ve done the Howth summit walk every weekend – it’s just amazing. I had never done this before, but we did it with friends about four or five weeks ago and have done it every weekend since. It’s just an amazing hike, and there is a little pebble beach that you can walk to. It’s fantastic.







(Image: Getty)



My favorite place to let my hair down:

When I let my hair down in Dublin it was in a place called Lillie’s Bordello [off Grafton Street], which I know is long gone now. It was the hub of people in the business, and it was definitely the place to go. But I haven’t let my old hair down in a while – I wouldn’t know where to go, I’m too old!

The last live event I attended in Dublin:

It was when I went to see Ireland play against New Zealand at Aviva [in 2016]. We beat them in the US, and they were so angry they wanted to play us back as soon as they could. Of course, they beat us.







(Image: INPHO / James Crombie)



Dublin’s best kept secret:

The Huguenot cemetery on rue Merrion. It was a clan from France and the only reason I’m aware of it is that my mother’s side of the family has Huguenot blood in them. So whenever we were on that side of town, because it was north, she always made sure to show us the little cemetery that is there. I think it’s a little treasure.

A repeat read of Jason O’Toole’s The Intruder will premiere on Hot Press magazine’s YouTube channel at 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, produced by Stephen Jones.