The Hollywood superstar who just a few years ago led a very ordinary life sharing a cramped house in Clapham with 6 friends

Margot Robbie is without a doubt one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, with an enviable list of award-winning films to her name.

The 30-year-old Australian actress starred in The Legend of Tarzan, Suicide Squad, Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and perhaps most famous in The Wolf of Wall Street alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

But what most people don’t realize about the Hollywood superstar is that she spent a significant portion of her life living in cramped South West London digs before reaching the big screen. .

In 2016, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star led a low-key life with husband Tom Ackerley and four of their friends, all crammed into a four-bedroom property in Clapham they dubbed “The Manor.”

According to reports, the overcrowded roommate was a serious party spot, and when the group wasn’t painting the town red in some of Clapham’s darker nightclubs, they would have parties at home or were enjoying a day of drinking in the parks of London.

Margot mentionned she had “the best times” at Clapham and told Vanity Fair that she felt like “a naughty schoolgirl” while staying at the Manor, that a visitor described as “Poorly maintained, with an unmade bed and clothes strewn on the floor.”

A snap on Margot’s Instagram from 2014 shows an Empire award she won for best female newcomer in The Wolf of Wall Street perched atop a cluttered fridge in the house, between a penguin teapot and a Spongebob Squarepants figure.

the the idea of ​​shared accommodation was born following Margot’s stay in London during the filming of the film, directed by Martin Scorsese, in which she interprets her influential role of temptress Naomi Lapaglia opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

While in London for the film’s UK premiere, Margot met a group of London friends she had met on the set of the war drama French Suite, reunited in an upscale hotel room paid for by Paramount.

Remembering the fun they had together on set, the reunion sparked the outrageous idea that the friends should move in together.





Although Margot was already worth several million pounds at the time, his team picked a house to fit even the lowest paid member’s budget, and three days later they signed a lease for the modest house in Clapham.

It was by living in each other’s pocket that Margot’s friendship with Surrey filmmaker Tom Ackerley turned into a romance in its own right.

The couple co-founded production company LuckyChap Entertainment after moving in together, which has since produced the Dollface TV series, as well as several Oscar-nominated films.

In 2016, Margot and Tom got married in Australia and have since traded their low-key London lifestyle for a 2.1million villa in Hollywood, where they have lived together since 2017.

It was the same year that Margot was named to Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world list.

But despite her rapid rise to fame, Margot still remembered her time in Clapham after moving; in a 2017 interview with The Resident, she described how, as it was the first time she had lived properly in London, she “wanted to try all the pubs”.

The actress admitted to enjoying a simple and comfortable lifestyle, “how else are you going to relax?”

She said: “Clapham has always felt unassuming in the sense that you’re just left alone to make do with who you are, and that’s perfect. But I love living with a lot of people. It reminds me of home. in which I grew up. “

Margot was raised by her mother alongside her three siblings, on a fruit farm in Queensland, on Australia’s Gold Coast.

As a teenager, she grafted hard, juggling three jobs; one as a housekeeper, one making Subway sandwiches and another as a saleswoman in a local store.

After moving to Melbourne to pursue her acting career, Margot starred in the Neighbors and Pan Am TV shows before landing her landmark role in The Wolf Of Wall Street.

Two years later, while still living in Clapham, Margot leaned on her growing stardom by landing a role in The Legend of Tarzan alongside Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard, who described Margot as “not precious. at all “when it came to having to brutalize her.







He said: “She lived in a house with six other people, a kind of fraternity house vibe, and on weekends she would go to Amsterdam and sleep in bunk beds in a hostel with Canadian backpackers. , or at a music festival in the north of England and sleep in a tent. “

Margot has been nominated for two Oscars, four Golden Globe Awards and five BAFTAs; in 2019, she was ranked among the highest paid actresses in the world by Forbes.

for her next big movie role, announced this week, she will star alongside Taylor Swift, Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek in a period comedy, Canterbury Glass, directed by David O. Russell

