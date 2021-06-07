Five not-so-commercial Bollywood movies that make a great watch





There are films made to make money, while there are others that are made to appeal directly to dil se! Here are our choices that are close to our hearts …



Our top picks for low budget but fantastic Bollywood movies. Bollywood films are generally larger than life. But some remain in our hearts as old memories. Read on for our top five not-so-commercial movies that have been loved by critics and audiences. 1. English Vinglish: budget 10 cr Sridevi, the legend has joined forces with director Gauri Shinde for this masterpiece. It takes you through a woman’s discovery of herself when she travels to the United States for a family affair. In the midst of her responsibilities and her assurance, she really steals our hearts! Not very commercially accepted but extremely well received by critics and the public. 2. Piku: budget of 30 cr Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan were the deadliest combo when they came together for this movie. Settled in a Bengali home, the father-daughter duo struggled to maintain themselves. But there is love everywhere. The ending will make you cry, so keep tissues handy. We love the style of Bollywood movies! 3. Kapoor and Sons: budget 28 cr A very dysfunctional but noisy family engages in a variety of situations. The basic human emotions are so beautifully depicted, you’ll forget it’s a star-studded movie. Also mentioning that Fawads’ character is gay in such a standardized way. Mainstream films are changing. 4. Raazi: budget of 35 cr We watched the movie without any expectations. But Raazi was healing. He takes you through the life of a spy married to a family in Pakistan. Each scene in the film has its meaning. It’s a great example of why good writing and directing can lead a movie. Also Meghna Gulzar and Alia are MAGIC! 5. Shikara: budget of 15 cr Based on Kashmiri Pandits, this one takes all the points to pull our chords and how. Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, it has the most breathtaking cinematography as the film surfaces with real subjects. Check out this one for brilliant acting all over the place. Special mention / The intern: Although not released, this film will be the computer film in the Bollywood films of 2022. Padukone and Bachchan are coming back to adapt Nancy Meyers’ book and the 2015 film. It has all the potential and it will have takers… We know that everyone fans of the 2015 film will watch it, covertly if needed. The trailer for the US version: Read also :







