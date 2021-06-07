



Noah Holton-Raphael, Max Bahramipour and Jack Biebel grew up in Montclair, New Jersey, a town where The Sopranos frequently filmed and Italian sandwiches are gospel. Longtime friends believed LA would benefit from their general outlook and teamed up to Ggiata Last spring. Their sandwich concept began with the delivery of Travis Kalanicks CloudKitchens, a sprawling, white, subdivided commissary across from a Harvard Heights cemetery. To execute their vision, they hired Olivia Bin, a native Angeleno who worked as a private chef for leading clients in the entertainment industry. They recently opened a quick and relaxed counter service store near Paramount Studios in Hollywood. Ggiata takes advantage of a small space in a brick building with high ceilings and exposed beams. The East Coast flavor includes paintings of basketball games and hand-painted posters with quotes and keywords like New Jersey and Family First! Outside, a counter with stools borders the west wall. Inside, a counter display case is filled with sweets like chocolate chip cookies and an olive oil cake baked by pastry chef Cristy Erickson. Josh lurie A relaxing Italian phrase inspired the name. A passeggiata is a leisurely stroll that families typically take in the evening, for the sole purpose of greeting your neighbors and keeping you up to date with rumors in the city, Bin says. We wanted to recreate this idea through our restaurant and create a place where people can stop on their passeggiata. In Ggiata, don’t expect the hyper-masculine type of scene you’d see outside the Satriales Pork Store on The Sopranos. Ggiata is owned by a man, but Bin runs the kitchen and celebrates women with lots of menu items. Sandwiches like Antonia, Lorri, and Madeline are all named after the founders’ sisters or mothers. The three boys each grew up in predominantly female households, and it was their tribute to the strong women in their lives, Bin says. The chef also created a signature Olivia sandwich that combines a pesto chicken salad, mozzarella, sundried tomato spread, pickled onions and arugula on ciabatta. The Ggiatas menu is designed to bring a sense of belonging to those who miss their local East Coast grocery store while using the amazing produce of California, Bin says. Each sandwich on our menu should represent these two elements equally. They pick up custom made ciabatta and sesame baguettes at Bread Lounge for sandwiches like the Spicy P ($ 16). This Chicken Parm game boasts the colors of the Italian flag, white and green and features crispy chicken cutlets with a spicy vodka sauce, melted mozzarella, grated pecorino romano, basil pesto and basil leaves on a solid baguette of toasted sesame. Josh lurie Classic Italian ($ 15) looks like a traditional East Coast deli sandwich, but with a few key differences and more oomph. They stack ham, salami, hot capicola and smoked münster on a charred sesame baguette, topped with escarole and grated onions and heirloom tomatoes. The red wine vinaigrette, Calabrian peppers and Calabrian aioli provide a welcome spiciness and warmth. The small selection of Ggiatas salads and sides includes Bins silky beef and pork meatballs ($ 12) seasoned with ingredients like chili flakes, black pepper, rosemary, parsley and fennel. They arrive in a shallow pomodoro pool with a Pecorino Romano shower and a charred ciabatta in a paper bag. Visitors will also notice a sandwich called The Draper on the menu, the result of an order Jon Hamm placed last summer. Holton-Raphael then received a text from the actor, who played the iconic Mad Men Don Draper character, saying, Man of Phenomenal Sandwiches !! Ggiata then texted Hamm to work with them on a fundraising campaign for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in South LA. The chicken cutlet sandwich with prosciutto di Parma, stracciatella, lettuce and balsamic on a sesame baguette remains available. A message on the front door reminds diners that Ggiata was designed in Montclair, NJ, but Chef Bin and the owners make it clear that their neighborhood grocery store is an LA original. Ggiata, 5009 Melrose Ave., Hollywood, 323-798-5713. Stay up to date with the latest culinary and cultural news in LA. Sign up for our newsletters today.







