10 biggest surprises from meeting friends

In the 17 years since its release, it seems like not every stone has been returned when it comes to the surprising facts that have come to light about Friends, but could the fans to be very bad?

After what was arguably the best final season of a sitcom, it’s amazing that there have been so many stories that have remained uncovered, so far, like Friends: Reunion brought to light some of the most shocking stories. From arms ripped from the casings to off-screen romances, to the personal opinions of the show’s cast, there are so many surprises that have come out of the woods thanks to the reunion.

ten None of them have watched the show in years

Although the show has been under heavy syndication since its end, with streaming platforms vying for syndication rights and all the actors still making millions every year, it’s a shock that they don’t. haven’t watched the show in years. Some even claim they haven’t watched a single episode in the 17 years since it ended.

However, Matt LeBlanc, everyone’s favorite new Irishman, the one friend who always seems very excited about the show, apparently watches her all the time.

9 David Schwimmer doesn’t remember the one with the ball

One of the most memorable episodes in the entire series is The One With The Ball, which sees the gang throw a ball at each other for as long as they can without dropping it. It’s such a beloved episode, but somehow David Schwimmer doesn’t remember filming it.

When the cast reminisces about the reunion episode, Schwimmer is confused and doesn’t know what they’re talking about. But after filming over 200 episodes and claiming he hasn’t watched the show since it aired over 17 years ago, it’s no surprise that he doesn’t really remember it.

8 Schwimmer hated the monkey

While there weren’t many Q&A at the reunion, an audience member asked if there was any part of the show that the cast didn’t enjoy, and Schwimmer didn’t. was quick to jump on it. The actor hated the fact that all the comedic timing of the scenes was entirely dependent on whether the monkey hit its target or not.

However, not all of the cast shared Schwimmers’ sentiments, and while it’s no surprise that working with a monkey isn’t great fun, Jennifer Aniston has claimed that she really enjoys doing it in a few scenes.

7 Schwimmer and Aniston had an offscreen romance

The greatest romance of Friends It wasn’t Monica and Chandler, and it wasn’t Phoebe and Mike (who was oddly absent from the reunion), but it was definitely Ross and Rachel. The reunion plays on that, as there is even a read of the scene where they have their first kiss, which made fans cry.

But what really baffled fans was the revelation that Aniston and Schwimmer actually had an off-screen romance in previous seasons. And although they claim to have never acted on their feelings, Matt LeBlanc has been yelling *** bulls.

6 Jennifer Aniston was already on another show

The producers explained that the role of Rachel was actually the hardest part to start, but no one was better for the role and no one wanted it more than Jennifer Aniston. In 1994 she starred in another sitcom called Get confused before Friends, but she couldn’t play in both series and asked to quit the first.

What’s even funnier is that when she asked the producer to Get confused to be fired from her contract, the producer responded by saying that Friends wouldn’t make her a star.

5 Matthew Perry was also in another show

With Aniston, Matthew Perry was also in conflict over his future on television. He had already impressed casting agents, as he had been hired as the lead actor in another sitcom, and the concept was fascinating and unique.

Perry starred in a television pilot called LAX 2194, playing a porter who deals with aliens. The pilot was not aired and, unsurprisingly, it was not picked up by the network for a season, but Perry almost missed Chandler because of it.

4 Matt LeBlanc only had $ 9 under his belt when picked

With many of the cast members having previous engagements, whether it’s Aniston begging to leave the current sitcom she was on to star in the hit series, or Courtney Cox in The misfits of science, they didn’t have to worry about bills. Even though the shows weren’t successful, most of the cast weren’t necessarily struggling, with the exception of Matt LeBlanc.

He apparently only had $ 9 when he was chosen to play the adorable Joey. And that’s probably why he was so much happier to be there than the rest of the cast, because it’s his life that the show changed the most.

3 Monica and Chandler weren’t going to end up together

The only reason Monica and Chandler got together was because of the ridiculous amount of love they received from the live studio audience when Monica appeared out of bed in London. Fans screamed for minutes as both actors had to keep their faces straight.

It was originally planned that the writers could play with it, which was clear from their secret relationship after the trip to London. But it ended up blossoming into something a lot more, and that’s thanks to the fans.

2 LeBlanc’s arm pulled out of its grip

In one of the moments when the gang is running into Monica’s apartment, Joey jumps into the chair, but in one of the holds his arm is out of its socket. The exit is shown, and LeBlanc can be seen clearly in pain. He rushes into Monica’s apartment holding her arm and paramedics even had to be called.

On top of that, that was the reason his arm was slung in the next episode, but it was played out as if Joey was falling out of bed as he bounced off it.

1 They all think Ross and Rachel were on a break

Of all the celebrity guest appearances and smaller character cameos, it’s still old arguments that steal the show. One of the biggest debates in decades-long sitcom history is whether Ross and Rachel were on hiatus or not. when Ross slept with another woman.

Surprisingly, it’s not just David Schwimmer who thinks they were on hiatus, but every member of the cast completely agrees with Ross.

