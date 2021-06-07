Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 13-19 June 13: Actor Bob McGrath (Sesame Street) is 89 years old. Actor Malcolm McDowell …

Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 13-19

June 13: Actor Bob McGrath (Sesame Street) is 89. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 78 years old. Singer Dennis Locorriere (Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show) is 72 years old. Actor Stellan Skarsgard (Mamma Mia) is 70 years old. Actor Richard Thomas is 70 years old. Comedian Tim Allen is 68 years old. Actor Ally Sheedy is 59. TV presenter Hannah Storm is 59 years old. Smash Mouth bassist Paul DeLisle is 58 years old. Singer David Gray is 53 years old. Five Star singer Deniece Pearson is 53 years old. Musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 52. Actor-singer Jamie Walters is 52 years old. The singer-guitarist Rivers Cuomo of Weezer is 51 years old. Actor Steve-O (Jackass) is 47 years old. Actor Ethan Embry (Cant Hardly Wait, That Thing You Do!) Is 43 years old. Actor Chris Evans (Fantastic Four) is 40 years old. Actress Sarah Schaub (Promised Land) is 38 years old. Singer Raz B (B2K) is 36 years old. Actress Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls) is 35. Actors and designers Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen are 35 years old. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass Movies) is 31 years old.

June 14: Actress Marla Gibbs is 90 years old. The Zombies and Argent singer Rod Argent is 76 years old. The Lennon Sisters singer Janet Lennon is 75 years old. Country Joe and the Fish guitarist Barry Melton is 74 years old. Yes drummer Alan White is 72 years old. Actor Eddie Mekka (Carmine on Laverne and Shirley) is 69 years old. Actor Will Patton is 67 years old. Jazz bassist Marcus Miller is 62 years old. Singer Boy George of Culture Club is 60 years old. Actor Traylor Howard (Monk, Two Guys And A Girl) is 55 years old. Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 53 years old. Actor Faizon Love (The Parent Hood) is 53 years old. Actor Stephen Wallem (Nurse Jackie) is 53. Actor Sullivan Stapleton (Blindspot) is 44 years old. Screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno) is 43 years old. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor (The Bold and the Beautiful, Guiding Light) is 39 years old. Actor Torrance Coombs (Reign, The Tudors) is 38. Actor JR Martinez (All My Children) is 38 years old. Actor Kevin McHale (Glee) is 33 years old. Actor Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) is 32 years old. Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson is 30 years old. Actor Daryl Sabara (Spy Kids) is 29.

June 15: Ruby and the Romantics singer Ruby Nash Garnett turns 87. The Meters guitarist Leo Nocentelli is 75 years old. Actor Simon Callow (Amadeus, Shakespeare in Love) is 72 years old. Air Supply singer Russell Hitchcock is 72 years old. Singer Steve Walsh (Kansas) is 70 years old. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 67 years old. Actor Jim Belushi is 67 years old. Actor Julie Hagerty (Airplane) is 66 years old. Actor Polly Draper (30s) is 66. Night Ranger guitarist Brad Gillis is 64. Actor Eileen Davidson (The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives) is 62 years old. Queensryche drummer Scott Rockenfield is 58 years old. Actress Helen Hunt is 58 years old. Actress Courteney Cox (Friends) is 57. River Road guitarist Tony Ardoin is 57 years old. Lonestar guitarist Michael Britt is 55 years old. Sixpence None the Richer drummer Rob Mitchell is 55 years old. Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 52 years old. Actor Leah Remini (King of Queens) is 51 years old. Actor Jake Busey (Starship Troopers) is 50 years old. Save Ferris’ trombonist T-Bone Willy is 49 years old. Actor Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother, Doogie Howser, MD) is 48 years old. Actor Greg Vaughan (Days of Our Lives, General Hospital) is 48 years old. Actor Elizabeth Reaser (Twilight) is 46 years old. Alien Ant Farm singer Dryden Mitchell is 45 years old. Former child actor Christopher Castle (Step By Step, Beethoven films) is 41 years old. Good Charlotte guitarist Billy Martin is 40 years old. The actor Jordi Vilasuso (The Young and the Restless) is 40 years old. Imagine Dragons guitarist Wayne Sermon is 37 years old. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 31 years old. Actor Sterling Jerins (The Conjuring films) is 17 years old. .

June 16: Actress Eileen Atkins (The Crown, Doc Martin) is 87. Actor Bill Cobbs is 87 years old. Country singer Billy Crash Craddock is 83 years old. Holland-Dozier-Holland songwriter Lamont Dozier is 80 years old. OJays singer Eddie Levert is 79 years old. Actor Joan Van Ark is 78 years old. Actor Geoff Pierson (Splitting Up Together, Designated Survivor) is 72 years old. Singer James Smith (The Stylistics) is 71 years old. Singer Gino Vannelli is 69 years old. Actor Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne, Norm) is 66 years old. Actor Arnold Vosloo (The Mummy) is 59 years old. Actor Danny Burstein (Boardwalk Empire) is 57 years old. Model actress Jenny Shimizu is 54 years old. Actor James Patrick Stuart (TVs The Closer) is 53 years old. NWA rapper MC Ren is 52 years old. Actor Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld) is 51 years old. Actor John Cho (Star Trek, Harold and Kumar movies of the 2009s) is 49 years old. Actor Eddie Cibrian (Third Watch) is 48 years old. Actor Fred Koehler (Kate and Allie) is 46 years old. China Shavers (Boston Public) actor is 44 years old. Actor Daniel Bruhl (Captain America: Civil War) is 43 years old. Actor Sibel Kekilli (Game of Thrones) is 41 years old. Actor Missy Peregrym (Rook ie Blue) is 39 years old. Actress Olivia Hack is 38 years old. American Idol finalist Diana DeGarmo is 34 years old. Hot Chelle Rae bassist Ian Keaggy is 34 years old. Broadway actor Ali Stroker is 34 years old.

June 17: Actor Peter Lupus (TVs Mission: Impossible) is 89 years old. Actor William Lucking (Sons of Anarchy) is 80 years old. Singer Barry Manilow is 78 years old. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 70 years old. Actor Mark Linn-Baker (Perfect Strangers) is 67 years old. Actor Jon Gries (Napoleon Dynamite) is 64 years old. Singer Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) is 63 years old. Director Bobby Farrelly (Theres Something About Mary) is 63. Actor Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Wings, Ned and Stacy) is 61 years old. Actor Greg Kinnear is 58 years old. Actor Kami Cotler (The Waltons) is 56 years old. Actor Jason Patric is 55 years old. Color Me Badd singer Kevin Thornton is 52 years old. Actor-comedian Will Forte (Saturday Night Live) is 51 years old. Actor Arthur Darvill (DCs Legends of Demain) is 39 years old. Actor Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who) is 39 years old. Actor Manish Dayal (The Resident) is 38 years old. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 38 years old. Actor-rapper Herculeez of Herculeez and Big Tyme is 38 years old. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 34 years old. Actor KJ Apa (Riverdale) is 24.

June 18: Musician Paul McCartney is 79 years old. Actress Constance McCashin (Knots Landing) is 74 years old. Actress Linda Thorson (The Avengers) is 74 years old. Keyboardist John Evans (The Box Tops) is 73 years old. Actress Isabella Rossellini is 69 years old. 69. Actor Brian Benben (Private Practice) is 65 years old. Actor Andrea Evans (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 64 years old. Singer Alison Moyet is 60 years old. Keyboardist Dizzy Reed (Guns N Roses) is 58 years old. Country singer-guitarist Tim Hunt (Yankee Gray) is 54 years old. Boyz II Men singer Nathan Morris is 50 years old. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 48 years old. Rapper Silkk The Shocker is 46 years old. Actress Alana de la Garza (Law and Order) is 45 years old. Country singer Blake Shelton is 45 years old. Airborne Toxic Event guitarist Steven Chen is 43 years old. Actor David Giuntoli (Grimm) is 41 years old. Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun is 33. Actress and singer Renee Olstead (The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Still Standing) is 32 years old. Actor Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) is 31 years old.

June 19: Actress Gena Rowlands is 91 years old. Spanky and Our Gang singer Spanky McFarlane is 79 years old. Actress Phylicia Rashad is 73 years old. Singer Ann Wilson of Heart is 71 years old. Keyboardist Larry Dunn (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 68 years old. Actress Kathleen Turner is 67 years old. Country singer Doug Stone is 65. DeBarge singer Mark DeBarge is 62 years old. Singer-dancer Paula Abdul is 59 years old. Actor Andy Lauer (Caroline in the City) is 58 years old. The Verve Pipe singer-guitarist Brian Vander Ark is 57 years old. Actress Mia Sara (Ferris Buellers Day Off) is 54 years old. Good Morning America host Lara Spencer is 52. Guitarist Brian Head Welch of Korn is 51 years old. Actor Jean Dujardin (The Artist) is 49 years old. Actor Robin Tunney is 49 years old. Actor Bumper Robinson (Sabrina The Teenage Witch) is 47 years old. Actor Poppy Montgomery (Unforgettable, Without a Trace) is 46 years old. The Avett Brothers singer-banjoist Scott Avett is 45 years old. Actor Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead, Sons of Anarchy) is 45 years old. Actor Zoe Saldana is 43 years old. Actor Neil Brown Jr. (SEAL Team) is 41 years old. Actor Lauren Lee Smith (CSI) is 41 years old. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis singer Macklemo re 39 years old. Actor Paul Dano is 37 years old. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti (Grays Anatomy) is 32 years old. Actor Chuku Modu (The Good Doctor) is 31 years old. Actor Atticus Shaffer (The Middle) is 23 years old.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.