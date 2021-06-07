Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks discuss having their own talk show | Entertainment





Trisha Bois of the Year and Garth Brooks are open to the idea of ​​hosting their own talk show after recently replacing Ellen degeneres. The happily married couple were invited by DeGeneres on May 28 and had so much fun doing it it could lead to their own talk show somewhere down the line. However, there is a requirement for the show to occur, it would have to be filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, the home of Yearwood and Brooks. Yearwood opened up about the possibility of hosting a show with her husband when she appeared on TalkShopLive Saturday to promote his new cookbook, Trisha Kitchen. The only caveat for me is that it should be in Nashville, she said. It was really fun [hosting the Ellen DeGeneres Show], him and I had a great time doing this together. But everything is based out of here. She added: When we started doing the cooking show, we lived in Oklahoma, and I told Food Network that I would love to do the show, but I live in Oklahoma. Well, they came to Oklahoma, and we shot there, but now that they were in Nashville, we’re filming the show here. Being able to film the show and then come home at night is important, so I wouldn’t say it’s something we wouldn’t consider, but I think they should come see us. Since 2012, Yearwood has hosted the popular Food Network show Trishas Southern Cuisine, where she cooks southern-inspired meals for her family, friends and other guests. The series, which is currently in its 16th season, has already won a Daytime Emmy Award for its outstanding culinary program. While not quite as well known for the glitz and glamor of an Los Angeles, Yearwood is convinced that Nashville could provide plenty of famous guests for her and Brooks to interview. It would actually be easy for the guests, especially the artists, as a lot of people live here, she explained. Not just country artists, many artists of all forms of music live in this city. So I’m just saying Nashvilles is a cool city. Think about it guys, think about it! On Sunday night, Brooks was celebrated for his musical accomplishments at the Kennedy Center Honors airing on CBS.

