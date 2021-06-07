Actor Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya Satyadev to make Bollywood debut with Ram Setu-Entertainment News by Akshay Kumar, Firstpost





Satyadev revealed the news during an interactive Clubhouse session on June 6.

Telugu actor Satyadev, known for his blockbuster films like Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya and Bluff master, is set to make his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumars Ram Setu. The actor revealed the big news to fans during an interactive Clubhouse session on Sunday, June 6. During the interaction, a listener asked Satyadev to clarify his Bollywood debut. What the actor replied to sayingSo far, I haven’t officially mentioned it. But I feel like it can’t get any better than that. Yes! I am part of Akshay Kumars film Ram Setu and it marks my debut in Hindi cinema. Ram setu will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, who has previously directed films like Tere Bin Laden (2010), Tbefore bin Laden: dead or alive (2016), The Shaukeen (2014), and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018). Besides Akshay and Satyadev, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles. The film is produced by Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Films and Amazon Prime Video. In the film, Kumar will play the role of an archaeologist while Satyadev will also play a crucial role in the film. Speaking of the film, producer Vikram Malhotra had previously declared this Ram setu is a story based on facts, science and historical heritage. It has been anchored in the deep belief of Indians for centuries. Satyadev was recently seen in Netflix’s Anthology Pitta kathalu. Currently, the actor has a number of major projects under his belt, including Gurthunda Seethakalam, Thimmarusu: Vali assignment, and God.

