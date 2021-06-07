Katie Thurston interview on season 17 – The Hollywood Reporter

When Katie Thurston stands at the top of the aisle waiting for the usual parade of competing limousines to greet her, the Bachelorette star nervously takes a few deep breaths. “I’m going to be sailing on my own, and I just have to get going hoping for the best and find out as I go,” she said to the camera of the first night.

But when Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe surprise her, the new actress cries with excitement as her co-hosts arrive. “You are not alone,” Bristowe told her, as the two elders Bachelorette the stars are stepping in to replace longtime missing host Chris Harrison.

When you talk to Hollywood journalist Ahead of Season 17’s launch, Thurston revisits that volatile time for the veteran franchise, as she began her filming journey as the new face of the ABC series. “Being the Bachelorette is such a unique journey that not many people understand,” she says. “[Tayshia and Kaitlyn] have any advice they could give me that no other woman could. It was great to have women supporting women and having these great conversations throughout the process from start to finish. “

At the season premiere of Thurston, viewers will quickly recall Harrison’s absence when someone else will be heard announcing that the drama is’ it all begins. at present. “Harrison has moved away from the franchise he has hosted since 2002 last season The single person. After defending the past offensive racist behavior of Rachael Kirkconnell, who would go on to win the historic cycle with first Black Bachelor Matt James, host and producer apologized for his ignorance, embarked on the path of anti-racism and took a break from which he has not yet returned.

In early March, and before Thurston was officially named the next Bachelorette, Harrison said he planned to return to the franchise, but didn’t say when. Ten days later, however, ABC and the producers Warner Bros. announced that Harrison would not be hosting Season 17 and that Adams and Bristowe would step in as “mentors.” (On the June 7 premiere, the pair are tagged as “co-hosts.”) Harrison’s future with the franchise, meanwhile, continues to hang in the balance as producers contemplate the summer spinoffs. Baccalaureate in paradise and beyond.

Amid all this uncertainty, Thurston has been approached behind the scenes to lead the current season. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” says Thurston THR of the offer to put herself in the Bachelorette’s shoes after becoming one of James’ first season fan favorites. But as his casting negotiations continued, the headlines Harrison had sparked evolved into a racism controversy that not only overshadowed all on-screen drama, but also raised questions and concerns about systemic issues involving the race within the franchise.

“You are always going to wonder if this is the right decision for you because you are opening yourself up to a lot of attention; attention that you might not want. It’s difficult to be in this role, ”she adds. “So of course it wasn’t an immediate yes for me. It was something I had to think about over time. I didn’t want to live with the regret of not taking this chance to fall in love in this unique way, so I said yes.

In response to widespread criticism and calls for more inclusiveness in the Reality Encounters series and its spinoffs, the executive production team said they are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of their team, including among decision-makers, and pledged to “continue the dialogue. around greater equity and inclusion within The single person franchise.”

Now that the franchise is gearing up for its return to air, viewers awaiting answers will need to look to Thurston and his season to see what changes have been made.

“I had my own concerns,” Thurston said, watching the controversy unfold. “I wanted my experience to be true to myself and great for the men who joined me as well as for Bachelor Nation. And I think it was really taken into consideration and worked on. I expressed what I wanted with my journey, and I think I was listened to. As [viewers will see] with the first episode, it’s different. I have a great group of guys and I think Bachelor Nation is going to be really excited to watch this and see a change.

The contestants for season 17 of “The Bachelorette”.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Although Thurston remains vague on the details of these conversations (“We want this trip to be successful for me to find love, so whatever we need to do to make it happen, I have been supported from start to finish.” , she says), she calls it diversity and screen time among her cast, as well as less of the catty drama that aired during her season, as issues she wanted to solve.

“I really want diversity in my cast. And I want this to be a platform for these men to be heard, ”she said. “That’s what it’s all about – their stories, the love and a little less of what everyone has seen before.”

A major point of criticism was that James’ season was a missed opportunity for representation. Instead of highlighting the historic cast – 25 of which identified as BIPOC – or the love stories between James and his contestants of color, the majority of the season’s screen time was spent on the white contestants who created the drama. While Thurston admits that she has no control over what gets aired, her hope is that what America sees will reflect her filming experience.

“I watch this with Bachelor Nation every Monday as it unfolds. I can’t control what we see. I do not know what will be broadcast. But as a person who lived it, it was a very refreshing experience, ”she says. “I love the men that were there, it was a great group of guys, and I just hope America gets a chance to get to know them better.”

She then adds, “Change doesn’t happen overnight. This is what people need to remember: change happens, it just takes time. And the more we continue to express our wants and needs for all of this, the more we are listened to. “

Speaking more to skeptics, Thurston says that, from his perspective, his cast also had a supportive experience. Two seasons ago, producers brought in diversity consultants who have become a growing resource for cast and crew. “We are always moving forward for positive change. It doesn’t happen overnight, ”she repeats. “But from my experience and what I’ve seen, I feel like this season has been a big trip not only for me but for the guys as well.”

The single person/ Bachelor the platform comes with its own megaphone for stars who choose to take advantage of it. Some past leads, like the first Black Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, came out of their seasons (and one-year contracts) by deciding to hold the franchise to the test. Lindsay has led public calls for a change from former stars, many of whom have made casting statements or used their own podcasts to weigh in on the dialogue surrounding James’ season and fallout.

With an unprecedented level of interest surrounding her season, Thurston says she has reflected on how she plans to continue to express herself. The positive sex star also has a reputation for using her voice and standing up for herself during the bullying antics of her season. “I don’t feel any pressure to do anything, that’s what I want to do,” she says of promoting change. “With the franchise, they supported me a lot. I of course want to stay in touch and help build a better future, whatever that means. We will continue to voice our concerns and move forward.

She also has a message for viewers who canceled the show – or are staying on the fence – after The single person season.

“You know, if they’re not looking, that’s fine,” she said. “The point of the show is to watch the love stories and that’s what’s going to happen this season. So to each their own. I think there are still a lot of people who are still going to get down to it. listen to it and see exactly what it’s about: getting to know these guys, following my journey to hopefully falling in love, and seeing what it’s like.

Co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe, left, and Tayshia Adams with Katie Thurston.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Thurston, who confirmed his season ended a week earlier, is not offering spoilers on these romance stories. “I have found love more than once, I’ll say it!” she teases. Adding, “Through it all, everything is happening for a reason, and I’m happy.”

But there was a moment, as previewed in the season trailers, that pushed her to her limits and left her wondering if she could continue her journey on TV.

“I want to go. I’m exhausted. [It’s] your lows the lows, ”she said of the point during the shoot. “And these women [Adams and Bristowe] really uplifted and supported me and another person you will see when you log in. But it all revolves around women who support women and, without them, I don’t know what I could have done there. “

Thurston was co-announced with Michelle Young, who will take over The bachelorette coat for the 18th season which will be released in the fall. Upon releasing the news, the couple said they plan to lean on each other and share notes about the process. As Harrison’s future remains in limbo, Thurston says she can only recommend what she knows firsthand when considering Young’s future.

“It’s the first time that I’m a leader so I don’t really know [Chris’] contribution. When we were on the women’s side [during Matt’s season], we haven’t really seen him too much, ”she says when asked about her role. “I don’t know what their [hosting] the plans are, but I think it’s beneficial to have previous Bachelorettes out there to support the future leader. There is so much you think you know and don’t know. So no matter how they fit that in, I think it’s so important to make sure that [the lead has] access to advice from any Bachelorette who has experienced it.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC, starting June 7.