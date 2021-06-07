Navigate the industry for a longer career in entertainment

How is it that some people in the entertainment industry are successful wonders, while others have careers that last for decades? Much depends on talent, timing and state of mind.

When I started in the business as a teenager, I sort of believed that once you got that big chance, that was it – you did. In fact, it is the furthest thing from the truth. Working as an artist is not only a balancing act of ups and downs, but also requires learning to navigate through movements – a new skill that many must learn entirely. Over the past year or so, I’ve interviewed iconic celebrities and rising stars, and their stories all share common ground.

Showing up is half the battle.

Often times you will have an audition coming up, and before you even have the information, you are already wondering why you are not good for the role / gig. It’s a common feeling. You wonder if you’ve got the right outfit and if you’ll be up to par with other talents – the list goes on.

Don’t sabotage your efforts before you’ve even started, and remember that you are not the casting agent. Arrive.

Always go with your instincts.

With any business venture or decision in life, follow your intuition. If something is wrong or wrong, don’t do it.

Don’t expect anything from anyone else, get involved.

It’s easy to sit back and wait for new opportunities to arise. The artists I know who do well are the ones who make themselves known, whether it’s on TikTok and other social media platforms or by attending events in person or online. Mentors and PR agents can be great, but you have to do your part. Share your knowledge with your social media and meet people. The more people you know in your area, the more support groups you will have.

Don’t let rejection put you off.

Once you realize that this is a numbers game, the word “no” doesn’t carry such a burden anymore. There may be times when a job doesn’t work out and you end up getting a different role or going in a whole different direction. The world works in mysterious ways. I recently conducted an interview with iconic singer-songwriter Don McLean who shared a wonderful story of how he got started. He found the phone number of a successful folk musician he admired and called that person, who, in fact, answered. They became friends, and the rest is history.

Create your own opportunities.

I interviewed a TEDx speaker, Michelle Enjoli, who is all about connecting people. We had a long chat about hooking up over coffee, and we both agreed that some of the best conversations were in our family homes around the kitchen table, watching our families come together to talk around. tea and coffee. This is where the problems are solved and the stories are told. I firmly believe that this type of connection can help those looking to overcome the entertainment industry. Apply this in your own life, and if someone inspires you, offer to take them out for coffee.

Be yourself: Make sure you know who you are and where you are going.

People love authenticity and want to see your real self. It’s such a simple thing, yet easy to miss, especially in entertainment. Know how to set limits while improving yourself and always reinventing yourself to some extent. Let your real self shine and show your individuality.

Take advantage of the small stages of the journey and you will live a happier life.

When I started in this business over 27 years ago, I had no idea how to get from point A to point B. The point is, no one does. You are doing your best to move forward because it’s the little things and the daily habits that you do each day that add up to the bigger steps. By doing one thing a day that aligns you with your highest goals, you will set yourself up for success.

Surround yourself with people who will give you constructive criticism but also uplift you.

Having the right team and the right support system around you can make or break your career before you even start. Make sure it is like-minded people who are supporting you and encouraging you to give your best and helping you achieve your goals. Although the life of an artist is still relatively unpredictable, being over-prepared when an opportunity presents itself is the best advice I can give.

It is essentially a continuous mixture of all the points mentioned above. Good timing doesn’t hurt either, but it’s never too late to pursue your dreams. Some of the best people are returning to the industry after leaving other careers they have been in for years. The most important thing is that you start, which brings us back to the loop: showing up is half the battle.