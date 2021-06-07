5 Indian cricketers married to Bollywood actress

Cricket and cinema are two of the most entertaining fields in India. Therefore, we have seen individuals from both of these professions benefit from a massive fan base. A relationship can be born anywhere, and in our country we have seen many examples of cricketers married to a Bollywood actress. Both cricket and cinema are very closely linked to interaction with the public. This makes the personalities of these two fields interact in a coherent way. In this article, we take a look at five cricketers married to a Bollywood actress. 1. Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma Of course, the biggest of them is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. While Virat is arguably the greatest cricketer of this era, Anushka has carved her own niche in the film industry as an actress and producer. The duo first met on the sets of a TV commercial and then dated for a few years. A few years ago, the duo decided to tie the knot and formalize their relationship. The couple have a daughter named Vamika, who was born in 2021. 2. Yuvraj Singh – Hazel Keech Yuvraj Singh has been at the heart of India’s limited series batting for several years. He was the player of the series when the Indian team won their second World Cup in 2011. The southpaw has always been known to be a ladies’ man. It was rumored that he dated many Bollywood actresses throughout his playing career. However, all of this floating news ended instantly when Yuvi announced that actress Hazle Keech was his sweetheart. 3. Harbhajan Singh – Geeta Basra Harbhajan Singh is also one of the cricketers who are married to a Bollywood actress. Having made his debut before the turn of this century, Bhajji has been part of various victorious moments for Team India. The Punjabi spinner married in 2015 to Geeta Basra, a Bollywood actress. Initially, the duo had dated for a few years and then took their relationship to the next level. 4. Zaheer Khan – Sagarika Ghatge Zaheer Khan can be regarded as the best left arm crimper produced by Team India. He was one of the main reasons why India won the World Cup in 2011. Zaheer is married to famous Chak De India, Sagarika Ghatge, an actress who has appeared in many films in Hindi and Marathi. The duo got married in 2017. 5. Hardik Pandya – Natasa Stankovic Hardik Pandya is the latest cricketer to join this list. After excelling for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Hardik secured the ticket for the Indian team. Since then, he has been an integral part of the team. The versatile Baroda is married to Natasa Stankovic, an actress who has appeared in a few Bollywood films. They also have a son named Agastya. It is said that Hardik and Natasa met at a party and immediately fell in love with each other. The two formalized their relationship status in 2019 via a social media post.

