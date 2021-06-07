Discovery sells major American country to GAC Media – The Hollywood Reporter





Discovery sold the Great American Country Network, aimed at country music fans, to GAC Media, a newly formed investor group led by Dallas-based Hicks Equity Partners. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it follows Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia discovery of a mega-deal to create a media joint venture, Warner Bros. Discovery, led by Discovery CEO David Zaslav. On Monday, GAC Media also announced that it has acquired Ride TV, a television channel devoted to equestrian sports and lifestyle. Great American Country, which offers music and lifestyle programming and reaches approximately 40 million TV households, and Ride TV will be the first two channels in GAC Media’s willingness to invest in family-friendly programming. Former Director of Crown Media Bill Abbot will lead GAC and Ride TV as President and CEO. The former CEO of Crown Media Family Networks resigned in January 2020 after Hallmark removed an ad featuring a same-sex couple. “While the entertainment ecosystem continues to evolve rapidly, both in terms of distribution platforms and underlying content, consumer interest in family programming that enriches lives and provides safe entertainment options stay stronger than ever. GAC and RIDE TV are fundamental strengths in this regard, and we look forward to growing both channels while pursuing the broader goal of establishing new, well-rounded and engaging family programming, ”Abbot said in a statement.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos