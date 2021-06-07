Ellie Kemper Responds to Veiled Prophet Ball Involvement





Ellie Kemper reacted to the reaction to her involvement in a 1999 debutante ball in Saint-Louis of racist origin. “The century-old organization that hosted the debutante ball had an unmistakably racist, sexist and elitist past. I was not aware of this story at the time, but ignorance is no excuse. I was old enough to have educated myself before I got involved, ”Kemper wrote on Instagram on Monday. After a Twitter user posted about the existence of the Veiled Prophet Ball last week, others quickly circulated newsletter clippings that showed Kemper’s participation in the event. According to Saint-Louis post-expedition archives, Kemper, then a 19-year-old freshman at Princeton University, was crowned Queen of Love and Beauty at the Veiled Prophet Ball on December 24, 1999 at the Adam’s Mark Hotel. The hotel was transformed into the Hyatt Regency St. Louis Riverfront in 2008. Every now and then I remember that the Veiled Prophet Ball exists and everything about True Detective season 1 is real. pic.twitter.com/BtFh1Y6lmg – askerville (@WB_Baskerville) May 31, 2021 Founded in 1878 by 14 wealthy businessmen from St. Louis, the Veiled Prophet Organization was formed in part “in response to growing social unrest in the city, largely involving cooperation between white and black workers,” and banned African Americans and American Jews from joining. , according to an article published by Atlantic in 2014. In fact, the first veiled prophet was St. Louis Police Commissioner John G. Priest, who helped thwart the great railroad strike of 1877. An illustration resurfaces of him wearing a balaclava and wearing a white robe, and holding a shotgun and pistol, drew new comparisons with the Ku Klux Klan, but the event has no known association with the white supremacist group. The Veiled Prophet’s Ball, which took place around Christmas, was a “powerful symbol of this reaffirmation of control” which doubled the “static structure of racial and economic power in the city,” Scott Beauchamp wrote for Atlantic. The ball, in which a secret committee chose a man – whose identity has been kept a secret – as the Veiled Prophet, who in turn chose a queen from the Veiled Prophet, was one of many events hosted by the elite group. The organization has strived to erase its past, including opening its doors to African-American members in 1979. In 1992, the ball was renamed Fair Saint Louis, “nominally erasing the connection to its past,” according to The Atlantic. Kemper comes from one of the richest banking families in the Midwest. Kemper’s great-great-grandfather, William Thornton Kemper Sr., developed Commerce Bancshares and United Missouri Bank in the early 20th century. She is best known for playing Erin Hannon in five seasons of “The Office” and headlining her own series, Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” from 2015 to 2019. She won two Emmy nominations for the latter. . The actor has also appeared in various comedy films such as “Bridesmaids” and “21 Jump Street”. Kemper is set to star in Disney Plus’ upcoming “Home Alone” reboot alongside Archie Yates, Rob Delaney, and Kenan Thompson.







