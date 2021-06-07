Destin Smooth Jazz celebrates Juneteenth with live music





Destin Smooth Jazz presents this year’s second live jazz event, “Juneteenth Jazz,” at 7 p.m. on June 19 at A Touch of Class, 202 Jonquil Ave. at Fort Walton Beach. The event with Gino Rosaria is just one way to celebrate this historic occasion with music. This day is rightly seen as a joyous celebration of freedom and a call for education, reflection and action. Juneteenth celebrates the day African Americans in Texas learned their freedom, two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Cities across the country are celebrating June 19, 1865, when Union Army General Gordon Granger publicly read General Order No.3 after arriving in Galveston, Texas with 2,000 troops from the ‘Union, declaring that all those once enslaved in the state were now released. We couldn’t imagine a better way to celebrate African American freedom and music than with a performance with one of Panhandle’s most prominent pianists, Gino Rosaria, said DSJ Founder and CEO Raymond Nelson, aka Jazzy Ray. Music has a long, colorful and meaningful history in African American and American history. Jazz is an original American art form that originated in New Orleans in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. He was brought up out of the blues and ragtime; jazz has now blossomed into so many different styles. The emphasis of Destin Smooth Jazzs (DSJ) is in the name “smooth jazz”. Rosaria is a much sought-after keyboardist and pianist who performs worldwide as an extraordinary solo artist and accompanist. Come see it in an intimate setting with less than 100 participants, hosted by QLala from RWR 365 Live. Juneteenth Jazz is a continuum of DSJ’s dedication to bringing the best and hottest emerging smooth jazz stars to FortWalton Beach. DSJ believes that building a stronger community requires supporting and participating in the arts. DSJ creates new jazz collaborations and experiences with established and emerging stars for musical enjoyment and cultural enrichment of communities. DSJ delivers recurring smooth jazz entertainment in small venues to the smooth jazz fan community and inspires new and potential smooth jazz fans with high quality entertainment, memorable experiences, affordable prices, while showcasing light from local smooth jazz artists. The next event hosted by DSJ will be Nelson’s 60th birthday celebration at 7 p.m. on September 18. Nelson said: We are taking a cautious approach to reigniting our live jazz events by limiting ticket sales and continuing to encourage the wearing of masks. Demographically, most of the attendees at the May 15 event were members of the jazz family who got vaccinated at the earliest opportunity. DSJ’s goal remains to provide a safe and comfortable atmosphere for both established and new members of the smooth jazz family. Nelson added, Our May 15th show was phenomenal, multi-instrumentalist, Nathan Mitchell put on a two hour show that fascinated and thrilled the audience of 80 jazz fans. Nathan was very happy to play for the fans and the family as he also spent part of his childhood here at Eglin Air Force Base. We were expecting 75 minutes, but once the groove started Nathan let it flow. Tickets for Juneteenth Jazz can be purchased online at https://destinsmoothjazz.com/gino-rosaria by credit / debit card or PayPal. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Mr. Js Barbershop, 437 Mary Esther Cut Off in Fort Walton Beach; A Touch of Class, 202 Jonquil Ave., in Fort Walton Beach; and Real Women Radio, Live 365, in Pensacola. Tickets cost $ 35 and $ 40. Details: www.destinsmoothjazz.com or 850-367-5299, 850-FOR-JAZZ

