Maska, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag producer Seher Aly Latif, has passed away





Seher Aly Latif, known for producing the Swara Bhaskers Netflix Bhaag Beanie Bhaag series and working as a casting director for films like Lunchbox and Monsoon Shootout, died on Monday from cardiac arrest. The producer, who was in her 40s, breathed her last at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where she was admitted with kidney failure. Director Neeraj Udhwani, who worked with Seher on her Netflix production Maska (2020) which she also starred for, confirmed the news of her disappearance to indianexpress.com. It’s incredible. It’s so hard to deal with. We were told she was recovering. And today, I learned about it. She had an infection due to which she suffered from kidney failure. She was admitted to the hospital last weekend. The doctors put her on antibiotics and we thought she was recovering. His Bollywood collaborators mourned his loss with emotional social media posts. Lunchbox star Nimrat Kaur shared a photo of Seher with his cat and tweeted that the late producer was one of the nicest people Mumbai has given him. One of the nicest and most loving people Mumbai has offered my life to. I’m still trying to process this unreal news. Travel in the light, my very dear and very sweet Seher. The unpredictable and dreadful brevity of life remains disconcerting. Wait until you meet on the other side, read Nimrat Kaurs’ tweet. Actor Nikita Dutta, who starred in Maska, wrote that she found the news of Seher Aly Latif’s disappearance incredible. Heaven will be blessed with your soft hugs and your infectious smile. However, I still cannot figure this out. @smwhtlatelatif, Nikita wrote alongside a photo of herself and Seher. Seher Aly Latif started her career as a casting director. Seher has not only acted for Indian films, like Lunchbox, Shakuntala Devi and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, but has also worked on international projects. Some of her international credits include Eat Pray Love, Furious 7, Viceroys House, McMafia and Sense 8. She has also served as an executive producer of films like Akshay Kumars Gold, Shakuntala Devi and Noblemen directed by Vidya Balan. His first production was the short film Masterchef directed by Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra for the Sundance Institute. In 2016, she and producer Shivani Saran founded Mutant Films, which has so far produced the Netflix film Maska and Bhaag Beani Bhaag. Recalling her experience working with Seher Aly Latif, Neeraj said that she is not only a supporting producer, but also someone who epitomizes cuteness. Her default expression was a smile. You will always find her smiling. She was one of the nicest, nicest people I have ever met. I didn’t know her and Shivani before Netflix introduced them to me to collaborate on Maska. I couldn’t have asked for better producers than them for Maska. It’s tragic. Seher Aly Latif is survived by her husband, parents and younger brother Zishaan A Latif, who is an award-winning photographer.

