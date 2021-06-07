9 actors who played a musician and showed incredible commitment to the cause





9 actors who have truly engaged in musical roles.



Image: Universal Pictures / Getty





When authenticity is the goal, and musical virtuosity the result. These actors were so dedicated to delivering an authentic performance that they took their musical training to a whole new level. From Adrien Brodys ‘journey as a starving war pianist, to Russell Crowes’ frustrated relationship with the violin, here are the moments when the actors added a new string to their bow, and some. Adrien Brody The Pianist (2002) Brody’s approach to playing a man who had lost everything was a famous method. Thanks to a dangerously extreme diet, the actor lost 30 pounds so that he could feel the hopelessness that comes with hunger. At the same time, he left his girlfriend, gave up his apartment, sold his car, took his keyboard and moved to Europe. And, after all that, director Roman Polanski had Brody practice the piano four hours a day until he could master some of Chopin’s most elegant passages. Read more: 11 actors who learned to play a musical instrument for movies (and one who didn’t) Jamie Foxx Ray (2004) To play legendary blind soul singer and pianist Ray Charles, Jamie Foxx lost 30 pounds and had his eyelids sticky during filming, which often lasted 14 hours a day. Foxx also wore prosthetic eyelids modeled after Charles’s. Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles in “Ray”.



Image: Universal images

Russell Crowe Master and Commander (2003) After three months of rosin and tightening the strings, Russell Crowe said there was nothing I have ever done for a movie more difficult than learning to play the violin. He then auctioned off the 130-year-old instrument used in Master and Commander for 73,528, as part of a collection of objects sold during her divorce. Read more: Christopher Plummer was a classical pianist and played Rachmaninoff between stages Sound of Music Russell Crowe learned the violin for his role in Master and Commander.



Image: 20th century fox

Bradley Cooper A Star is Born (2018) To achieve the rocky tones of fictional rock star Jackson Maine, Bradley Cooper underwent some serious vocal coaching to lower his voice an octave. He spent 18 months taking singing lessons, and 12 of them with a dialect trainer, who Cooper says he worked with five days a week, four hours a day on drills and lowering his voice. . Marion Cotillard La Vie En Rose (2007) For six months, Marion Cotillard shunned all her friends and family to get rid of all distractions while playing the character of legendary French singer Edith Piaf. They would think I was weird, and I didn’t like it, Cotillard told Graham Norton. The French actor did not sing for the film but honed his lip-syncing skills to the nth degree. Lip syncing was the hardest part, she said. I wanted to take singing lessons to learn his technique, how to position my tongue, breathing had to be realistic. If you don’t think I’m singing, you can throw the film in the trash. Dennis Quaid Big fireballs! (1989) Dennis Quaid practiced the piano and took singing lessons between three and five hours a day to mimic the skills of Jerry Lee Lewis on the piano in Large fireballs. Lewis himself was not a fan of the biopic, but said Quaid had really pulled it off. Dennis Quaid plays the piano in Great Balls of Fire!



Image: Orion Pictures

Jude Law The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) Jude Law, who gained weight and learned to play the saxophone for The talented Mr. Ripley, broke a rib falling backwards during a shooting scene. A case of too many saxes and violins, maybe … Jude Law playing the saxophone in The Talented Mr Ripley.



Image: Miramax Films

Ethan Hawke Born To Be Blue (2015) Chet Baker was a sensational jazz trumpeter and singer. To play the icon, Ethan Hawke took grueling lessons from trumpeter Ben Promane, who helped him appear to play the trumpet with his front teeth missing, like Chet Baker. Ethan Hawke plays Chet Baker in Born to be Blue.



Image: Entertainment One

Chadwick Boseman Rises (2013) To embody soul legend James Brown, the late Black Panther The actor spent three hours a day in the makeup chair with his wig fitted and full body prostheses. Boseman also did his own song and dance, with extensive training from the film’s voice coach and choreographer, Browns surviving parents, and producer Mick Jagger, to fully embody the godfather of soul.







