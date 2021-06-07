Why Michaela Coel Thanked BAFTA Intimacy Coordinator

Michaela Coel, star and creator of the popular HBO series I May Destroy You, received two British Academy Television Awards at the ceremony on Sunday.

While accepting her second prize of the evening, for lead actress, Coel emphasized the importance of directors’ privacy by guiding actors on set through sexually graphic and distressing scenes, such as those depicted in her TV drama about a young British writer struggling with the aftermath of rape.

I want to dedicate this award to the director of privacy, Ita OBrien, Coel said. Thank you for your existence in our industry, for making the space safe. To create physical, emotional and professional boundaries, so that we can work on exploitation, loss of respect, abuse of power without being exploited or abused in the process.

In addition to OBrien, Coel also congratulated and expressed a desire to collaborate with fellow nominees, Billie Piper (I Hate Susie); Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People); Hayley Squires (Adult material); Jodie Comer (Kill Eve); and Letitia Wright (Small ax).

I know what it’s like to shoot without director privacy the messy and embarrassing feeling for the team, the internal devastation for the actor, Coel continued. “[OBriens] directing was essential to my show and, I believe, essential for any production company wishing to do work exploring the themes of consent.

While speaking with the press behind the scenes, Coel explained his choice to spotlight intimacy directors, who have become increasingly present in film, television and theatrical productions in recent years. In 2019, I May Destroy You distributor HBO announced plans to hire privacy coordinators for all of its projects, sparking more conversation about safety and consent in the entertainment industry.

The confidence that it gives you that you can truly tell a story that looks heartbreaking that feels inappropriate while still being totally appropriate, while still being protected means that you are able to tell that story properly, she said.

I also think it’s a very vulnerable place … for the crew too, because the crew may have had experiences, and it triggers things for them. So having him there protects everyone, and if you don’t have people like Ita on set when you’re filming things like that, I think it’s pretty thoughtless, and I think it is. is really inconsiderate.

Before winning the lead actress, Coel also accepted the miniseries award on behalf of the entire I May Destroy You team because they don’t get enough credit, she said. . Other nominees for the miniseries included Adult Material, Normal People, and Small Ax.

They are the unseen presence in every scene of this show, the unsung heroes who create everything you see, hear and feel. Their attention to detail and work ethic helped this show come to life, Coel said. It is I who see you, greet you all. All of our DNA exists in this show, and I am grateful to every soul for all of your dedication and hard work.

Coels’ BAFTA victories come months after his groundbreaking streak was snubbed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., Which hosts the Golden Globe Awards. The organization has come under scrutiny following a Los Angeles Times investigation that revealed a history of corruption and lack of diversity.

On Sunday, Coel got emotional as she reacted to her BAFTA victories and answered questions about her experience co-producing, co-writing, co-directing and starring in I May Destroy You, which is based in part on her experience. of being drugged and sexually assaulted.

It really helped me get over some troubling things, she said. And what it allowed me to do was to associate something quite tragic with something quite beautiful… It kind of replaced bad memories with very beautiful ones.

I didn’t expect so many people to identify with the show, with the characters. I didn’t expect people to feel like I portrayed them and see the show as a mirror to themselves. There really isn’t a word for this feeling.