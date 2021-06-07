Is Lisey’s Story on Netflix?





Lisey’s story, the horror drama based on the Stephen King novel produced by JJ Abrams, is a venture not to be missed. Many subscribers are hoping to learn more about the show’s availability on the streaming service. Netflix. The series is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name which was first published on October 24, 2006 and received the Bram Stoker Award for best novel in addition to being nominated for the coveted Wolf Fantasy Prize in 2007. Of all the novels written by the master of horror, King considers Lisey’s story as his all-time favorite. The show follows a widow who ends up being hunted down by a dangerous individual who has an unhealthy obsession with her late husband’s handwriting. Lisey’s story stars Oscar winner Julianne Moore, Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh, Oscar nominee Clive Owen, three time Oscar nominee Joan Allen, Dane DeHaan, Sung Kang, Ron Cephas Jones and more. Stephen King shows seem to be all the rage these days with hits like Mr. Mercedes, Castle Rock, The Stand and The foreigner. Lisey’s story seems like another great addition to the prolific writer’s list of small screen adaptations, and it’s no surprise people want to know if it’s available to stream on Netflix. Is Lisey’s Story available on Netflix? Most of King’s work scares people off very easily, and this news of whether or not the series is available on Netflix can terrify readers. Lisey’s story does not take up space in the Netflix library. While this isn’t good news at all, there are plenty of Stephen King titles on Netflix, including Gerald’s game, 1922 and In the tall grass. There are also several horror shows on the streaming service like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Locke & Key and Black summer. Where can you watch Lisey’s story? If there are people who are still looking to see the show, there is only one place to find it. Lisey’s story is exclusively available to watch on Apple TV +. You can check out the trailer here: Will you watch Lisey’s story?

