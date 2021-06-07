bollywood beauty News and Updates from The Economic Times





From the pleasant city to the metro of plastic malls: how Bengaluru performed in the Kannada cinema June 24, 2018 11:48 AM Filmmakers have often used a town or city as a canvas to tell their story and in doing so have created works that are a snapshot of life there. Why Manushi Chillar thinks doctors should be good actors June 18, 2018 3:07 PM IS The Miss World also said she will make the Bollywood decision when the time is right. A little planning can go a long way in ensuring that your trip to this must-see match is bez stressa June 09, 2018, 08/11 PM IS Most Indian visitors will enter Russia through Moscow, so plan your trip according to the time available. After her retro saree look, Kangana Ranaut once again stole the show on the red carpet in a sheer dress May 11, 2018, 05/09 AM She walked the red carpet for the screening of Christophe Honore’s ‘To please, love and run fast’. Bollywood congratulates Kareena and Saif Ali Khan on the birth of Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi Dec 20 2016 14:59 IS As Karisma Kapoor shared the news on Instagram calling herself #fiermasi, Karan Johar took to Twitter to celebrate. Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut believes in staying on a budget Jul 22, 2016 11/06 PM IS “I wouldn’t want to hang out with a rich person because every time I do, I find that I have nothing to talk to them.” CEOs sing Bollywood classics to raise funds for underprivileged children November 25, 2015 13:14 IS CEOs from Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore came together and faced each other at the event hosted by Genesis Foundation. Thai tourism partners with Cinema Tourism Summit 2015 to attract Bollywood October 23, 2015 3:52 PM IS The Tourism Authority of Thailand in Mumbai has partnered with the Cinema Tourism Summit (CTS) -2015 to introduce the destination to Bollywood film producers. Aishwarya is the most beautiful actress I have worked with: Irrfan Khan Oct 06, 2015, 11:40 AM The former Miss World returns to the big screen with “Jazbaa” by Sanjay Gupta which will be released in theaters this Friday! #ShahidKiShaadi: Bollywood wishes to the newlyweds 08 Jul 2015 15:35 IS Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput finally got married in a tight-knit ceremony. Here’s what the celebrities tweeted for the couple. ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ impresses Bollywood makers May 22, 2015, 06/11 AM IS Director Aanand L Rai’s family artist “Tanu Weds Manu Returns” has already resonated with Bollywood folk. Bollywood & Nature Mix: Travel smart this year 08 Jan 2015, 05/09 AM IS ET-Travel offers you some amazing places to visit inspired by nature and Bollywood. Bollywood wishes its fans a Merry Christmas December 25, 2014 7:49 PM IS “Good night and love and Christmas and 2015 and all the bright and beautiful things and cheerfulness … It’s contagious!” Bachchan tweeted. The beautiful love story of Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha November 22, 2014 8:33 AM Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha are all ready for the wedding on Saturday. Read on for their simple and special love story. The Indian Super League: the game of beautiful peoples Jul 31, 2014 3:27 PM IS Heavyweights from Indian cricket and Bollywood would invest in the project. They include Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, SRK and Ranbir Kapoor. Markets are like women, always dominant, always mysterious, always volatile: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 02 Nov 2013 10:42 AM “You have to experience the market because something that can’t be taught has to be learned. I mean it’s like cooking,” Jhunjhunwala explains. Next previous

