How the Doctor Strange 2 actor foiled Marvels’ secret audition process





Multiverse of Madness Doctor Strange star Xochitl Gomez knew she was auditioning for the role of America Chavez despite Marvel’s secrecy.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez foiled Marvel’s secret audition process. After taking the entirety of 2020 due to the pandemic, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see four highly anticipated theatrical releases this year, starting with Black Widow in July. In March, Doctor Strange 2 will launch an even more impressive 2022 slate that also includes suites to Thor, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel. the Doctor strange The sequel is expected to fire Benedict Cumberbatch as titular Sorcerer Supreme and Rachel McAdams Dr Christine Palmer. To complete his two return stars, Doctor Strange 2 has assembled an impressive supporting cast. Stepping off the heels of his MCU solo series WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen will make her first film appearance in Phase 4 as Scarlet Witch. To help fight Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo and rumored Shuma Gorath, the film will debut with newcomer Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, whose appearance is not only expected due to his connections. ties with the multiverse, but it will also be the first MCU. LGBTQ Latinx heroes. While Gomez hasn’t spoken publicly about the role in the past, the actress is now starting to open up. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Doctor Strange 2: How Agamotto’s Eye Returned After Thanos Destroyed It? Now that Doctor Strange 2 finished production, Xochitl Gomez opens up about his role as America Chavez for the first time at the 2021 Los Angeles International Latino Film Festival. Courtesy of a video shared by a Twitter user every day, Gomez reveals how she was able to foil Marvel’s secret audition process and decipher her role. Although she didn’t even know what the audition was for when she took it, she was able to figure out that it was America Chavez based on a few clues. Read Gomez’s full quote below: I had the hearing without knowing it was Marvel. And then somehow there were little clues that said wizard and stuff, and I was like ahh, Marvel and Doctor Strange. Because I was already a fan, so I just did some research and I was like America Chavez. Wow ! Wow ! After Doctor Strange 2 With filming over, a photo of the film’s wrapping giveaway began circulating online, giving fans a first look at the sequel’s four main protagonists (Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez and Wong) as well as Chavez’s star-shaped portals. If this art is indicative of the film’s plot, Chavez’s portals will likely provide the team with a path through the multiverse. In an attempt to avoid spoiler leaks, Marvel Studios has a long history of non-disclosure during the audition and casting process, so it’s no surprise that they kept the role of Chavez a secret. Now that production is over, it shouldn’t be too long before a first official look at Gomez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is revealed. Next: Doctor Strange 2: How America Chavez’s Star-Shaped Multiverse Portals Work Source:every day Star Wars’ Plagueis Retcon makes Anakin’s dark side even more tragic

