Hollywood in central Texas? The 546-acre Bastrop 552 project could create a film production center east of Austin

BASTOP, Texas (ABJ/ KXAN) – Line 204 Studios, a Southern California-based company that rents equipment, sound stages and props in Hollywood, has been granted the initial green light to turn 546 acres in Bastrop into an entertainment center that would include a movie studio. On June 3, the Bastrop Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a development plan for Bastrop 552, which would be located west of Lovers Lane and surrounded by the Colorado River. The plan has yet to be approved by city council. The site would house a multi-faceted private film studio, comprising production facilities, sound stages, backlots, storage and other ancillary spaces, according to a report from municipal staff. The development would also include accommodation, restaurants, event spaces and recreational facilities to support the studio. Bastrop neighbors voice concerns over film development

The company says the facility would create more than 1,400 jobs over several years, in addition to 700 construction jobs. Overall, Line 204 Studios estimates the company would generate $ 2 billion for the region over 10 years. Central Texas, but especially Austin, is already a site often used for television and film production. Last year, AMC’s zombie drama “Fear the Walking Dead” was filmed in the city’s Richard Moya Park. The series was also shot at Round Rock in 2017. Other recent productions to stop over in Austin include Sandra Bullock 2018 thriller “Bird Box”, Fox series “9-1-1: Lone Star” and 2019 Austin resident Robert Rodriguez sci-fi film “Alita: Battle Angel”. Austin’s impact on the entertainment industry is also visible in its world-renowned “South By Southwest” festival, which features world premieres, film-making panels and awards. Hybrid is the big buzzword: SXSW 2022 to merge virtual in-person events

Construction at Bastrop would start later this year and end in phases, according to the presentation. And not everyone is excited about it. Last week, about 70 area residents attended a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting to voice their disapproval: citing issues like traffic and noise. “It will directly affect our way of life,” said neighbor Philip Lawhon. Among residents’ requests were the city to dictate sound levels, lighting requirements and hours of operation. Parts of this article were published on Austin Business Journal.

