Paramount + Announces Extended Summer Content and New Low-Cost Plan | Entertainment

Paramount + is going to have a lot to offer this summer with a new low-cost tier. Streaming service expands content offering in coming weeks, starting with sci-fi thriller premiereInfinite (June 10) and the introduction of over 1,000 premium films. There’s also a new low-cost tier now, at $ 4.99 / month starting June 7. The breadth and depth of premium feature films and exclusive series arriving on the service further strengthens our market position as a premium entertainment destination and, bringing this compelling portfolio of content to a whole new low price makes us even more accessible to a large consumer audience, Tom Ryan, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming, said in a statement. Additionally, later in June, Paramount + will begin including a watchlist feature, My List, to allow subscribers to record programming to watch at a later date. Summer movies and series By the end of summer 2021, Paramount + will have more than 2,500 popular movie titles, with the first 1,000 available starting June 10. In addition toInfinite, the streaming service will also be broadcastPaw Patrol: The Movie on August 20 (the same day it hits theaters) and be the streaming home forA Quiet Place, Part II after its theatrical release. Starting this week, movies subscribers will be able to watch include:Terminator: Dark Fate, Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, Fall from the sky, The Avengers,Rocket man, Judy, the wolf of Wall Street,The Addams Family, Charlottes Web,Child’s play,The haunting,Like a boss, andRock school. For those who prefer TV, Paramount’s Summer Slate includes the following originals:iCarly (June 17),Wrong (June 20),RuPauls Drag Race All Stars (June 24),RuPauls Drag Race Untucked! (June 24),The good fight (June 24),Behind the music (July 29), andStar Trek: Lower Bridges (August 12). Paramount + also hosts CBS Sports’ English football coverage in the United States, including hundreds of live matches around the world, studio analysis and interviews, as well as 24-hour media coverage. Price levels The new low-cost ad-supported tier is the Essential package. It features top sports (including NFL games and over 1,600 football games per year), current and upcoming shows and movies, and breaking news. New users will no longer be able to select the limited business plan, but existing users will continue to have access to it. The Premium plan, at $ 9.99 per month, offers on-demand ad-free entertainment with 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision and mobile downloads, an extensive list of sports and live streams from local affiliates across the states. -United

