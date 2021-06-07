Disney confirms Cruella sequel with Emma Stone in the works: Bollywood News





Emma Stone star Cruel, directed by Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara, has already earned $ 48.5 million worldwide. the Cruel director and screenwriter are ready for a sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement: We are very satisfied with Cruels box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney + Premier Access performance to date. The film was incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with an audience score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes plus A in every demographic of CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular from our live reimaginations. We look forward to a long period in which audiences will continue to enjoy this fantastic film. The feature film Cruel chronicles the rebellious debut of one of cinema’s most notorious and fashionable villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Set in 1970s London in the midst of the punk rock revolution, Cruella follows a young con artist named Estella, a smart and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends two young thieves who appreciate her appetite for evil, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion caught the eye of Baroness von Hellman, an incredibly chic and terribly high fashion legend, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a series of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, revenge-hungry Cruella. Disney Cruel is directed by Craig Gillespie from a screenplay by Dana Fox & Tony McNamara, a story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr, with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close as executive producers. Two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan creates dazzling and imaginative costumes that come to life. Also read: Emma Stone Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Childbirth, Puts on Chic Louis Vuitton Pantsuit at Cruella Premiere BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

