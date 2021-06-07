Actors on Actors with Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Rock, Kaley Cuoco





Variety and PBS SoCal are gearing up for the 14th season of their Emmy-winning series “Variety’s Actors on Actors”. The new season, which premieres June 18 on PBS SoCal, features Kaley Cuoco and Elizabeth Olsen, Ewan McGregor and Pedro Pascal, and Emma Corrin and Regé-Jean Page among the pairs. This season’s conversations are:

Kaley Cuoco (“The Stewardess”) with Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”) with Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”) with Chris Rock (“Fargo”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) with Régé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”) with Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) with Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”) with Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Uzo Aduba (“In Process”) with Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”) with Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) The new season, filmed entirely from the actors’ homes, features exclusive one-on-one conversations between the cast of potential Emmy nominees. The clips will appear on Variety.com a day before Variety’s The Actors on Actors issue hits newsstands June 9. All four episodes will air on PBS SoCal on June 18 at 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and rebroadcast on KCET on July 2 at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. : 30 pm All episodes will air on pbssocal.org and on the free PBS Video app after their premieres. “Variety’s Actors on Actors” will air on PBS stations across the country from June and on the World Channel later this summer (check local listings). “We are delighted to present ‘Variety Studio: Actors on Actors’ to showcase this season’s top talent,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, group president and editor. Variety. “We are grateful to our wonderful partner, PBS SoCal, for continuing to support this Emmy Award winning show.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos