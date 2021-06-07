Connect with us

JUDICIAL CRAWL | The bill for the rapid trial is accelerating, the new actor-judge | Law courts

Welcome to Court Crawl, the Colorado Politics News Digest from the Third Branch of Government. The General Assembly has just days to pass a bill that, in theory, would help reduce the backlog of ongoing jury trials in Colorado, and the governor has appointed an accomplished actor to the bench.

A way out of the backlog

The chief justice asked the legislature for flexibility in handling the 14,600 cases awaiting jury trial in January. Barely five months later, the General Assembly took action: House of Representatives Bill 1309 was passed on Friday, which would give the government three or six more months to translate someone. one in court.

Judges and prosecutors say they need the extension because Colorado law requires the government to bring someone to justice within six months of their not guilty plea. Defense attorneys are not so keen on the idea, saying it infringes on the constitutional right to a speedy trial and allows prosecutors to put off making tough case decisions.

We have heard no testimony from anyone in prison, and whether they want their constitutional right to a speedy trial to be waived without their consent. We haven’t heard of it. “Representative Adrienne Benavidez, County of D-Adams,who voted no on the bill.

News from the Supreme Court

State Supreme Court isolated voter-approved redistribution commissions from legislative influence, ruling by 5-2 that the General Assembly could not prescribe how the two citizen-led redistribution panels handle publication delayed census data.

The judges also called on the government to respond to why prosecutors should be able to try someone a second time for DUI crime, after the court reinterpreted the DUI crime law last year. The court received an appeal from Jefferson County, where the Court of Appeals lowered a man’s drinking and driving conviction from felony to misdemeanor as well as numerous others as a result of the decision . Any attempt by prosecutors to try him again, he said, would constitute double jeopardy.

Vacancies and appointments

The governor appointed ThursdayW. Eric Kuhn,Senior Deputy Attorney General, to succeed retired Judge Diana Terry on the Court of Appeal. Kuhn has worked in the Colorado Attorney General’s office since 2010 and graduated in 2006 from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

Eric has been indispensable to the state since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing thoughtful and measured legal advice on a wide variety of public health and constitutional issues … He is a dedicated public servant and a great addition at the court. Appeal, and that with this announcement at the start of Pride Month, the diversity of the Court of Appeal is increased with the addition of their sole LGBT judge. “Governor Jared Polis

It’s great, but it turns outJustice Anthony J. Navarro,who has been on the court since 2013, is the court’s only LGBT judge at the moment. Kuhn would be the second. (The governor’s office sent a correction the next day.)

The governor also choseCajardo R. Lindsey, a personal injury attorney and former employee of the Denver City Attorney’s Office and Denver District Attorney’s Office, to serve as a District Court Judge for the 18th Judicial District for Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln Counties. He succeeds Justice Natalie T. Chase, who resigned after being censored from the Colorado Supreme Court.

Lindsey is perhaps the closest thing Colorado has now to a famous judge: he’s a stage and film actor whose resume includes 17 television and film credits.More recently he appeared in “Deadly illusionsAlongside Kristin Davis (from “Sex and the City”).

The Court Crawl was curious whether Lindsey will continue her acting career on the bench. Lindsey and the governor’s office did not answer questions. A spokesperson for the forensic department speculated that Lindsey could be the ultimate decision-maker.

The states Code of judicial ethics says that “a judge must carry out the judge’s personal and extrajudicial activities in order to minimize the risk of conflict with the obligations of the judicial office”. He goes on to explain that judges cannot be an “employee of a commercial entity” if it interferes with their judicial work. So maybe not a red light or a green light, but it will be exciting to see what happens.

Miscellaneous decisions

Colorado Springs Police used too broad a warrant to seize the guns of a man suspected of shooting a pedestrian, the 10th Circuit has ruled. However, just because the warrant was unconstitutional did not mean that the evidence was barred at trial. The 10th Circuit sent the matter back to the lower court for further investigation.

An Arapahoe County judge agreed to block the application of Aurora’s campaign finance law, following a trial byMayor Mike Coffman.The law limits the amounts of political donations and increases transparency.

Gone fishing

The Court Crawl is on vacation next week and will be back on June 21st. See you soon !

