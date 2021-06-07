WWE Rumors About Reigns Vs Mysterio, SummerSlam-Manny Pacquiao, Vince McMahon Sell | Launderer report





Courtesy of MTV via Getty Images Bleacher Report keeps you up to date with the latest news from the WWE Universe. Roman vs. Rey Mysterio expected at Hell in a Cell With two weeks into the next Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, it didn’t seem clear who Roman Reigns would face in a match for his Universal Championship. The storyline seemed to point in the direction of cousin Jimmy Uso, but WWE reportedly let this potential match simmer. Dave meltzer Wrestling Observer reported that Reigns is set to face Rey Mysterio at the event. The chef de table fiercely attacked Rey and Dominik Mysterio midway through their match against The Usos on SmackDown on Friday. While the beat down seemed more meant to send a message to Jimmy Uso, extending the storyline makes sense and Mysterio-Reigns should be a stellar in-ring dynamic. Mysterio last fought The Fiend for the Universal Title in a steel cage during a WWE Live Show in November 2019. His last televised match for one of WWE’s Top Titles was a loss to Brock Lesnar in the 2019 Survivor Series event. Short SummerSlam set to host Pacquiao fight WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view is set to collide with Manny Pacquiao’s return to the ring against Errol Spence Jr. on August 21, with both events taking place not only on the same night but in the same city (Las Vegas). founder reported that WWE should factor in Pacquiao’s fight when booking SummerSlam, implementing a shorter pay-per-view so people can watch both events. The main event for boxing’s major pay-per-views typically starts around midnight ET, so WWE shouldn’t have too many issues. However, if the company wants to allow people to see SummerSlam and Pacquiao in person, they will likely need to make sure their event ends well before 11am. WWE has currently signed up SummerSlam to begin at 8 p.m. ET. It will be interesting to see if this is brought forward to 7 p.m. ET in order to accommodate Pacquiao and avoid any risk of overtaking. Unlikely that WWE will be sold Amid the massive pool of talent released by WWE in recent months, a number of wrestlers highlighted by star Braun Strowman have speculated on social media that the company could cut costs ahead of a sale. This does not seem to be the case. Brandon thurston of Wrestlenomics spoke to five WWE investors, all of whom said they didn’t expect Vince McMahon to sell his controlling stake in the company. The most likely scenario is that the new WWE leadership, led by Nick Khan, cuts costs after years of hoarding talent. It has been well documented that Strowman’s salary was a major reason for his departure, and most of the other talent released was topping out at the lower mid-card. Rather than paying these wrestlers to simply stay away from other businesses, WWE is now cutting their losses and aiming for its own profitability. Listen Rust Radio Ring for all the hot topics of struggle. Watch the latest episode in the player below (note: some NSFW languages).







