Robert Wayne ‘Bobby’ Hodge, 56, president of RH Entertainment International





WILLIAMSBURG – Robert Wayne "Bobby" Hodge, 56, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Robert graduated with honors from Bruton High School, attended Interlochen in Michigan, studied music at the California Institute of the Arts, and attended and graduated from Julliard. A very talented actor, musician and singer, Robert was president of RH Entertainment International. His performances have delighted audiences across the United States, from New York to California, as well as on cruise ships and in exotic vacation destinations. He put on special Christmas shows in Williamsburg every year and his CDs were selling fast. Everywhere he went, Robert made friends, many of whom were famous actors and musicians, and he had an impressive collection of autographed photographs of each of them. Dolly Parton and Cher were two very special friends. Robert was a music therapist and choir director at Eastern State Hospital until 1983; an event producer for Max Images Inc. in New York until 2000; written for OnStage Magazine, New York City, until 2005; and had a program called "Your Show" for WMBG radio station in Williamsburg until 2019. He was currently organist and choir director for Unity Fellowship Church. His energy, talent, creative genius and beautiful music have illuminated our world. His humor and his dynamism gave us joy. He will be sorely missed, but we find solace in knowing that Heaven is now being graced by Robert's beautiful spirit. He is survived by his parents, Gregory "Teenie" and Ruth Hodge; sister, Pamela, and her husband, Gary Hedgepeth; nieces, Mary Katherine Aadahl (Christopher) and Courtney Gail Thomas (Erin); adored canine companion, "Girlie"; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday June 11 at Unity Fellowship Church, 624 Queens Creek Road, Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, please make commemorative contributions in honor of Robert at the American Heart Association, the Bland Music Virginia Lions Scholarship Foundation, or Virginia Musical Museum and Music Hall of Fame.







