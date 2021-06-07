British aloud actor Brian Blessed must give all of us blessed relief by doing a sponsored 24 hour SILENCE

Aloud actor Brian Blessed has to give all of us blessed relief – by doing a sponsored 24 hour SILENCE.

Brian, 84, is famous for his thunderous voice and his slogan “Gordan’s Alive!” – but will go quiet for a whole day for charity.

Blessed says he will be able to embrace peace and quiet after learning the art of silence in Nepal.

The TV, theater and film star has attempted to climb Mount Everest three times and was even blessed by the Dalai Lama on a trip.

He assumes the 24 hour sponsored silence for the benefit of PHASE Worldwide.

PHASE is a charitable organization that works to create opportunities in remote communities in Nepal by supporting health, education and livelihood projects.

Blessed has stated, despite what people may think, that he “likes to be quiet” and meditates twice a day.

But he admitted that he “even talks to the birds every day”, so staying silent for that long could be his “biggest challenge yet.”

Blessed said that this day would be a good opportunity to reflect on Nepal, the country that is so dear to him.

He is still recovering from the effects of the horror earthquake of April 2015, as well as the recent variant of the Indian coronavirus.

Blessed, who begins his sponsored silence on Sunday, June 13, said: “For 24 hours I will be silent. It will do me good.

“It will help me immensely – and hopefully help the beneficiaries of the charity tremendously.

“It will be a very successful day.”

Blessed’s burgeoning voice has been central to his acting career, giving him the roles of King Lear, Prince Vultan and, most recently, Grampy Rabbit in Peppa Pig.

He said, “It helps to have a big voice. I like having a big voice. I like being able to sing.

“I’m known for my battle cry – ‘Gordon’s Alive!’ – and I’m known for my big voice, but I’m really a pretty calm man.

“I do a loud voice if I’m playing King Lear or something – but in general I like the silence.

“We say a lot of nonsense – and I am one, I am guilty of it!

“Therefore, being silent gives other aspects of your heart, soul, and spirit a space to work on.”

During his trek in Nepal in the 90s, the actor was blessed by the Dalai Lama, a pivotal and spiritual moment that opened his eyes to the benefits of silence.

“I spent about five days with the Dalai Lama,” Blessed said.

“So Brian Blessed, who’s supposed to be loud, was wonderfully calm and still [for the first time].

“My favorite emotion now is silence and stillness.”

When asked if his wife, Hildegarde Neil, 81, would be relieved by the silence, Blessed agreed that “she loved the quiet” and looked forward to it.

“There are times when I speak, she’ll say ‘you’re talking bullshit’ – which is always good to have,” Brian said.

“It’s a good balance to have.”

Blessed is embarking on 24-hour sponsored silence for the benefit of PHASE Worldwide, the Bristol-based international development charity.

Their ‘Start Strong’ call will fund a project that supports women and their children in Nepal.

It will fund a three-year project, which will improve maternal health care and increase the availability of high-value foods, ensuring children in the far west of Nepal get a good start in life.

The appeal is backed by the UK government, which will match all donations, allowing the charity to double its impact.

Speaking about her fundraiser, Blessed said, “I am a beggar. When it comes to sponsoring me, donate as much money as you can!

“You have seen the suffering in the world, you see it all the time on the news.

“But in Kathmandu they had the worst – everyone forgot about the earthquake.

“They are afraid, they are brave. Help them, they need help. Help them, help them, help them.”

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brianblessedsponsoredsilence