Anya Taylor-Joy joins ‘The Menu’, a dark take on food culture

Anya Taylor-Joy seems to have found her next niche dramatic success. the Queen’s Gambit star moves from high-level competitive chess to quirky food culture with upcoming dark comedy thriller series The menu, according to Deadline. Taylor-Joy would play the role of a half-young couple who flies to a distant island to indulge in a tasting menu concocted by a renowned chef, played by Ralph Fiennes. To add even more intrigue, several backstage players from Succession are also involved. If the plot sounds familiar to you, it’s because rumors about the film were started at some point. described like a Tarantino-esque take The one percenthave been swirling for years. The role of Taylor-Joys was originally linked to Emma Stone, while Oscar winner Alexander Payne (The descendants, aside) was defined to lead. The director’s presidency appears to have since passed to Mark Mylod, which looks pretty promising. He is a frequent producer and director of episodes of Succession. Adam McKay, a Succession executive producer, is on board in that same role. The screenplay was written by Will Tracy and Seth Reiss. Tracy isn’t just the former editor of Onion but also wrote an episode of, you guessed it, Succession. However, casting rumors continue. Yes Colliders anonymous sources are to be believed, Daniel Radcliffe may come on board to play himself. (If so, this Harry potter features the first on-screen reunion with Fiennes since playing Radcliffes’ deadly nemesis Voldemort.) Alas, he doesn’t seem to be familiar with the final lineup anytime soon. There’s also the open role of Taylor-Joys boyfriend. With luck, The menu won’t be delayed until Taylor-Joys another dark psychological thriller, Last night in Soho, which has been delayed twice in the past year. Now slated for release on October 22, the film stars Thomasin McKenzie as a fashion student who discovers she transforms into Taylor-Joy on a time trip to the Swinging Sixtiesan experience away from home. be as glamorous as you think.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos