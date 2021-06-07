Entertainment
Chef Molly Yeh’s confinement life full of recipes, baby firsts
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida Somewhere between testing beetroot and carrot juice, blueberries and mint in search of precise shades for a four-tiered rainbow cake celebrating her daughter’s first birthday in spring 2020, the Food Network star Molly Yeh was forced by COVID storm clouds to abruptly cancel the party she had spent six months planning.
The food blogger and author of Molly on the Range had previously sketched the table landscape, sent out hand-drawn invitations incorporating the theme of vegetables, and made cute marzipan carrots for cake toppers.
Since then, Yeh, 32, has balanced the daily frustrations and isolation of life in quarantine with the many happy firsts of her toddler, Bernie. The constant that has held it together is food, or in Yeh’s case, tahini. She enjoys incorporating her favorite ingredient into original recipes that merge her Chinese and Jewish heritage.
Food has really taken on a different meaning, both in starting a family and also in the pandemic, says Yeh, who lives on a sugar beet farm with her husband and baby near the Minnesota-Dakota border of Canada. North.
The young family never went to restaurants and rarely ordered take out, cooking from scratch and finding pleasure in Bernie’s milestones, despite monotonous routines and seemingly endless housework.
“There have been so many special moments that have happened in this terrible thing around us,” said Yeh, who recently met The Associated Press while in town for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival. Imagine the first time you smell and taste fresh bread, the first time you bake cookies. ”
The kitchen has become the source of excursions and experiments. There was a fake vacation in Florence, Italy where the family pulled out the pasta machine and made homemade pizza. There was a day trip to the Italian Alps, aka a nearby hill where they sledged on an inflatable unicorn. And spa wellness days were coconut baths with a face mask and a book during Bernie’s nap.
Yeh, the star of Food Network’s Girl Meets Farm show, has been a beacon of hope during a bleak year for many viewers, with her infectious smile, her recipe mashups (think harissa honey, hummus balls, kale pizza and bacon soup), and the endearing habit of generously drizzling desserts with homemade vermicelli or marzipan.
Pretzel challah was one of the first recipes to gain traction on his blog My Name is Yeh.
Yeh has had a difficult pandemic year full of pitfalls and pivots like the rest of us. She settled in with her in-laws while overseeing a massive home renovation and started working on a new cookbook, Where The Eggs Are, offering easier meals on weekdays.
Although these recipes are less difficult, Yeh has never hesitated to offer festive and sometimes labor-intensive dishes. She grew up in the kitchen with her mother, making everything from scratch, finding solace in rituals and routines a perfect preparation for pandemic life.
In early 2020, as Americans pushed their way through uncertainty, Yeh’s old cake recipes became popular again, including carrot cake with hawaij (a Middle Eastern spice) and caramel frosting. with tahini; chocolate cake filled with halva and iced with tahini; and mini pumpkin cakes with cream cheese frosting and candied bacon.
The new mom admits she struggled when she realized she wasn’t the fun parent. It becomes clear that Nick is the most fun, dancing, singing and spinning her in the air, she says.
But the food corrected that too.
I see Bernie’s face as she eats my chicken noodle soup, and I fill the house with the smell of mac and cheese when she wakes up from her nap, she says.
Yeh met her husband while they were students at Juilliard and made his Carnegie Hall debut as a percussionist at the age of 17. Her father, John Bruce Yeh, plays clarinet with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and was their first Asian-American member when he joined in 1977.
One of her favorite moments on her show was baking chicken pot stickers, scallion pancakes with maple syrup coleslaw and, of course, a sprinkle cake, before making an invention. of Bach with the man she calls her greatest musical inspiration.
It’s the same creative, special and happy feeling I get from baking cakes and making food for other people that I get from playing music for people I love, Yeh said. If life can be made up of many chained moments, it’s a life I want to live. “
