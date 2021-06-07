Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Clippers, Hooterville vs. Hollywood, is a playoff game worth the wait

The Jazz and Clippers playoff clash has been put on ice.

Not by a 2-0 lead imposed on LA, nor by a 3-2 lead taken by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, when the Jazz finished six days ago. No. We were talking really delayed, significantly delayed by over a year.

It was as the 2019-2020 season approached where the foundations of Jazz-Clippers were really laid and, yes, then delayed.

But the accumulation goes back further than that.

The shorter term

There are two offseason years, the Jazz and the Clippers have taken steps to enable what’s about to happen now, with each outfit already having a solid foundation, especially the Jazz. The movements and machinations of the Clippers were more dramatic. They had to be.

With Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell already in the fold, but still lacking help, Jazz acquired Mike Conley and signed Bojan Bogdanovic. All the Clips did was grab free agent Kawhi Leonard, two-time NBA Finals MVP, and trade because he wanted to be Paul George, a longtime All-Star. .

You remember ?

Leonard had just won an NBA title with Toronto and was deciding where, oh where he would go next. It was an exciting but nervous time for Raptors fans, who did what fans do serenading King Kawhi outside his hotel, offering free penthouses and everything in between, local restaurants rocking a lifetime of free meals. if his Kawhiship stayed put, it was while he was in the midst of discussions with the Raptors leadership.

Meanwhile, billboards were going up in Southern California with Clippers fans asking Leonard to come back to LA Yeah, he would come, okay. The problem for them was whether it was for LA’s most famous team, one with the other King, playing at Staples Center?

Royal decisions, royal decisions.

Then Clippers coach Doc Rivers had previously been fined $ 50,000 for forgery, making public comments, as he had, comparing Leonard to Michael Jordan.

As it turned out, the Clip Joint won, signing a massive deal with Kawhi. And that got George too, because George wanted to play with Kawhi.

And just like that, that other Los Angeles team, the one that had been a laughing stock for so many years, the one with an empty trophy box in their training facility, but had made some progress lately, with the One of the richest owners in the NBA who took over, wouldn’t be so different, not anymore.

People in the league, including Clippers fans, were crowning the Clips even before the 2019-20 season started. LeBron and Anthony Davis had other plans.

The Jazz, during this same period, stepped up their offensive attack with the addition of Conley and Bogdanovic, and many more savvy NBA watchers noticed these more subtle additions and highly appreciated them.

The funny thing is that there was a bubble in the gas line for both teams, and ultimately not enough gas in the bubble.

Bubble problem. (Alright, alright, apologies.)

The Jazzs’ lag time had become evident at the start of last season, when Conley was struggling to adjust to his new team. Ironically, those struggles were sucked up by the giant vents in the Vivint Arena, at least momentarily, when Conley rocked his powerful shooting funk with an impressive 29 points on an 11-for-17 shot, including 18 in the third quarter against no. other than the Clippers.

It didn’t last.

Conley worked hard, then got hurt, then came back, then hurt again, then came back. As the Jazz got their shape back, a pandemic hit, and when the season picked up at Disney, Bogdanovic had his wrist surgery done, well, you know what happened.

The Jazz couldn’t shut down the Nuggets after leading 3-1.

The same fate awaited the mentally deranged Clippers, which the Jazz would have played had they not tripped and tripped. The Clips also tripped and tripped in Denver, apparently suffering from conflict within the team. They were also up, 3-1.

Weird.

Fast forward to now, and take a good look at what could have, what should have, what would have happened in September, if those twisted basketball minions these Weird Sisters hadn’t done their wacky wonders last time around. .

Maybe the invisible powers slowed down because they had it in mind, because it’s better. Jazz-Clippers in the throes of a more legitimate playoffs, not a rigged bubble arrangement.

The Nuggets could go ahead and have it.

Now we’re getting real home games in front of real fans in a best of seven deal. The teams that had so many insider hopes and the high expectations of so many underdogs last season are perched and positioned to go head-to-head from the opening game on Tuesday night.

It is a beautiful thing.

A small market team built conscientiously throughout the draft, working to secure and develop their stars Mitchell and Gobert through their own senses, adding the aforementioned add-ons from elsewhere, against a large market team that had a few add-ons, but took its long – there are established stars Leonard and George from other clubs.

So here it is: Hooterville vs. Hollywood.

Each team has its burdens.

And it’s a longest and shortest combo pack.

The Jazz, a beloved and well-established team in their community, having performed well for decades, moving closer to past titles, now trying to prove their best regular season record is no accident. The Clippers, a team that have always been the second banana in their own city no matter what they do, trying to put aside decades of futility and show that, hey, their stars, their supporting cast, are better than not only Jazz, but also Lakers stars and supporting actors.

Neither the Jazz nor the Clippers have ever won a championship.

Each of them now has a shot of good faith, each of them extremely talented.

All one of them has to do right away is beat the other.

Suh-wet.

It was a face-to-face meeting in a suitable setting that was worth the wait.

GORDON MONSON hosts The Big Show with Jake Scott weekdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on 97.5 FM and 1280 AM The Zone, which is owned by parent company Utah Jazz.