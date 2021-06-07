Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Membership of the Russell 3000 Index | Business





CANTON, Ohio – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 7, 2021– Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company focused on the power of professional football, has been tentatively added as a member of the Russell 3000 Index, at from the opening of the US market. on June 28, as part of the rebuilding of the Russell 2021 Indices. Membership in the Russell 3000 US All Cap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the Russell 1000 Large Cap Index or the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indices. We are honored to be included in the Russell 3000 Index with a future membership in the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index. We are proud of how we are building a world-class resort and sports entertainment business and our listing on the Russell Indices is a testament to all the hard work the team has done, said President and CEO Michael Crawford. Since becoming a publicly traded company last summer, we have strategically leveraged our three lines of business, added depth and experience to the leadership team, and executed on all fronts to better position the company for long-term growth. About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company harnessing the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Based in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company owns the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-purpose sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football campus. Hall of Fame. Additional information about the Company is available on www.HOFREco.com. About FTSE Russell FTSE Russell is a global index leader providing innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions to investors around the world. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indices that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the global investment market. The expertise and products of the FTSE Russell Index are widely used by institutional and retail investors around the world. About $ 17.9 trillion is currently compared to the FTSE Russell indices. For more than 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen the FTSE Russell Indices to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index derivatives. A set of basic universal principles guide the design and management of the FTSE Russell Index: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by committees independent of major market players. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and adheres to the principles of IOSCO. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and client partnerships with the aim of improving the breadth, depth and reach of its offering. FTSE Russell is 100% owned by the London Stock Exchange Group. For more information visit www.ftserussell.com View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005195/en/ CONTACT: Media / Investor: For Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Media inquiries: [email protected] Investor inquiries: [email protected] KEYWORD: OHIO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS GENERAL SPORTS FINANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FOOTBALL OTHER TRAVEL ACCOMMODATION HOLIDAYS DESTINATIONS TRAVEL SOURCE: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/06/2021 08: 00 / DISC: 07/06/2021 08:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005195/en

