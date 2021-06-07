Entertainment
Flash Gordon actor Sam J. Jones visits Stuart Fantini’s Apizza pizzeria
STUART Apparently, when Flash Gordon isn’t roaming the galaxy and protecting Earth from alien threats, he’s at a local pizza place.
Sam J. Jones, an actor best known for playing the superhero role in the 1980 movie Flash Gordon, stopped in front of Fantini’s Apizza in Stuart on Sunday night.
Owner Jimmy Fantin said he didn’t recognize the actor at first, who came to the restaurant for dinner with a group of around eight or ten. When a member of his team found out, it clicked.
“Once that happened, everyone realized who it was,” Fantin said. “We don’t expect someone like that to walk into our restaurant.”
The table ate a variety of dishes, he said, including pizzas, salads, fried calamari and signature New Haven Style bread. He didn’t know what Jones had chosen for his main course.
Jones was friendly, courteous and down to earth, Fantin said, taking time to pose for photo ops and chat with Fantini staff after finishing his meal.
Fantin learned a lot about the famous actor he didn’t know, he said, as he was a US Marine Corps veteran, world traveler and motorcycle enthusiast.
The staff didn’t want to force Jones too much, Fantini said, so they don’t know why Jones was in town; But, the actor came along with one of the restaurant’s regular customers, who is also a Navy veteran.
“It was a rewarding experience for us,” he said.
Flash Gordon is the protagonist of a space adventure comic book series that began in 1934 and has since been syndicated into a wide variety of media, including movies, television, and animated series.
Jones also posted on Instagramthat he was in Port St. Lucie at the Collector’s Comics Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The Fantini Pizza is located at 1560 NWUS 1 in Stuart.
Catie Wegman is the community reporter for TCPalm. You can follow Catie on Twitter@Catie_Wegman, on Facebook@ cationwegman1and send him an email [email protected]
Read more stories from Catie, andsupport his work with a TCPalm subscription.
