Discovery CFO opens up on WarnerMedia merger deal and cut costs – The Hollywood Reporter





Discovery’s CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sees the merger of his company and AT&T’s WarnerMedia to allow for a big increase in content investment thanks to the cost-cutting synergies available on both sides of the deal. “There is so much potential for structural efficiency in the mix that we can afford to make those investments in content and get a much better financial profile,” Wiedenfels said at the Evercore ISI TMT virtual inaugural conference during a webcast session. With Discovery’s CFO being called upon to play a key role in the critical integration of the Discovery and WarnerMedia units, Wiedenfels was asked how the two companies can get the most value from their mega-merger. Companies expect $ 3 billion in cost reduction synergies after two years. “What we’re going to be able to create is a super deep, super wide library with content that has incredible consumer appeal and it will be one of the most comprehensive offerings in the direct-to-consumer space,” he said. said Weidenfel at the virtual Evercore. conference. Discovery’s CFO added that the two partners are poised to invest heavily in the content of the joint venture, while the potential for cost savings is high by eliminating duplication of technology and marketing spend as examples in their plans. respective business. “I have no doubt that we will be able to offer a very convincing product with a high level economy and a margin profile that will benefit from the elimination of this duplication,” Weidenfels said at the investor conference. Under the terms of the deal, AT&T will separate WarnerMedia from the entertainment arm and combine it with Discovery, creating a television, film and streaming powerhouse led by Discovery CEO David Zaslav. AT & T’s WarnerMedia owns the Warner Bros. studio, HBO and streaming service HBO Max, as well as the Turner cable networks including CNN, TNT, and TBS. Discovery’s reality TV properties include Discovery Channel, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, OWN, and Animal Planet. Wiedenfels told the investor conference that Discovery will be investing at a record pace in content following the merger deal with WarnerMedia. “We will be spending more on content this year than ever before in Discovery history… We are really investing a lot,” he said.







