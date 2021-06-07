Rob Zombie directs ‘The Munsters’ reboot – The Hollywood Reporter





Rob Zombie has confirmed his long-standing resurrection from The Munsters is really happening. The musician-director broke the news on his Instagram page on Monday. “Watch out for boils and ghouls!” Zombie wrote. “The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I have been pursuing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for more exciting details as the going! The film is sourced from Universal Studios through its 1440 Productions division, which means it will likely go to Peacock instead of getting a theatrical release. The Munsters was a 1964 sitcom about a family of likable monsters who moved from Transylvania to an American suburb. The show only lasted two seasons with the creepy comedy of the same premise, The Addams Family. Yet despite their brief airings, both shows cast a fairly long shadow over popular culture in the decades that followed. Addams Family has already been rebooted as a modern day film (the 1991 hit The Addams Family then its 1993 sequel Addams Family Values). While The Munsters spawned a few TV movies with the original cast and a 1988 sequel series titled The Munsters today where the family wakes up decades later in modern times. NBC and Grow daisies showrunner Bryan Fuller also tried to reboot the premise as a drama under the title Mockingbirds Way starring Eddie Izzard, Jerry O’Connell, and Portia de Rossi (the series was discontinued, but its pilot eventually aired as a Halloween special in 2012). Zombie is the co-founder of the heavy metal band White Zombie and the director of a series of rather hardcore horror films, starting with the surprise hit of 2003. House of 1000 corpses, followed by The devil’s rejections (2005) and a restart of Halloween (2007). His last was 3 from hell (2019). Universal did not respond to a request for comment.







