Burlington Riverfront Entertainment is hosting activities this week

Burlington’s riverside was inundated with activity Monday as workers with Boden Amusements Set up rides, games and food stalls ahead of the four-day carnival that begins Wednesday.

Bushnell, Ill. Carnival was supposed to take place Burlington Steamship Days last year, but then came COVID-19.

“Last year was going to be our first year here,” said Daryl Boden, who started working with the carnival, started by his grandfather, at the age of 9 and has held onto it ever since. “I love people and make children happy.”

Boden is now overseeing the operation with the help of his son, Zach Boden.

“When I was 5 years old, I wrote in my kindergarten journal that I was going to lead the Octopus like my dad, so here I am,” Zach Boden said, noting that the Octopus hadn’t done the job. travel to Burlington due to space restrictions. .

Steamboat Days, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic and moved to the Westland Mall parking lot the year before due to flooding, has been replaced by Burlington Riverfront Entertainment, but members of the Burlington Steamboat Days committee now sit under BRE’s umbrella, BRE deputy director David Kroll said.

“Steamboat Days has partnered with us for these events, and they are our main sponsor for our entire June series,” said Kroll.

This means that typical Steamboat Days activities such as Special Guests Day, Seniors Day, Children’s Day and Carnival will continue, kicking off the first of four weekends of live music on board. of the river until September.

The return of the carnival has sparked excitement among Burlington residents, Kroll noted, explaining that he spent most of the day answering calls and emails about it.

“They ask a lot of questions about it, which is good because it means they’re excited,” Kroll said. “I expect a big turnout for Carnival for sure.”

The Bodens arrived in Burlington early Monday with 16 races in tow. Among them are the Scrambler, Dizzy Dragons, Frog Hopper, Hustler, Ferris Wheel and, personal favorite of Boden Amusements employee Cade Hughes, the Paratrooper.

“It’s the most exhilarating, I would say,” Hughes remarked as he unloaded the tracks from a tractor-trailer for a kid’s ride as two inspectors from the Iowa Division of Labor crisscrossed the site.

This is the first time the carnival has been held in Iowa, so the Boden Amusements state inspection must be completed before opening day Wednesday.

“We have to do our own inspections on a daily basis, but all of our state permits have to be issued and they can appear at random,” Zach Boden explained. (The inspection) is quite thorough. They’re going to look for any cracked weld, seatbelt, whatever they can look for, they’re going to look. We never had a problem, but if they found anything they would shut you down. “

There will also be plenty of games, including balloon darts, cork guns, duck pond, ball toss, baseball field and more.

“There are a lot of them,” Zach Boden said.

Tickets cost $ 3 each or $ 25 for 10 tickets. Daily armbands for unlimited rides are available for $ 20.

The carnival will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, with armband access from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and at 1 p.m. on Saturday, with armband access available until 4 p.m.

Special Guests Day

Special Guests Day, presented in partnership with Hope Haven and Through Joshua’s Eyes, will take place Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Special guests, people with disabilities, will experience entertainment and carnival, as well as a free meal provided by McDonald’s.

Seniors day

Seniors will get a free meal of maidrites, fries, potato salad and dessert at noon Friday inside the Burlington Memorial Auditorium, as well as entertainment from the pianist and former artist of Disney Cruise Line Aaron Lotzow. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the event will continue until 3 p.m.

Children’s day

Starting Saturday noon, the Burlington Steamboat Days will offer a variety of free activities for children on the concert grounds and inside Burlington Harbor. Activities include:

Make superhero masks with the Burlington Art Center;

Superhero cape creation station with Big River Brawlers Roller Derby;

Sensory activities with Through Joshua’s Eyes;

A STEM project with the Girl Scouts of America;

Carpentry projects with Weigert’s handyman;

Cycling lessons with the Burlington Police Department Bike Patrol;

Storytime characters with the Optimist Club;

Karaoke with Rena;

Wiggle Time with the Burlington Public Library; and

Huge Jenga and Kerplunk games.

Children will also be able to meet Buzz l’Abeille.

Musical shows

Live music will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday with Jive Radio in the north parking lot of the Memorial Auditorium.

“They’re the funniest, most energetic party band around here,” Kroll said of Jive Radio.

Stumptown will perform at 6 p.m. Friday for FridayFest with special guest Jarrod Hogan and South 55.

The only paid event will be on Saturday, when three-time Grammy nominee Ingred Andress performs on the main stage. Doors open at 6 p.m., show from 7 p.m.

Andress is best known for her hit “More Hearts Than Mine,” as well as “Lady Like,” a song Kroll said every young girl should listen to.

“It’s kind of like being okay with who you are and don’t worry about being feminine and feminine if it’s not you,” Kroll said. “They’re going to fall in love with Ingrid because she doesn’t pretend to be anyone.”

The opening for Andress will be Shy Carter, who wrote Keith Urban’s “God Whispered Your Name”, as well as Sugarland’s Stuck Like Glue, Rob Thomas’ single, Someday and It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To by Billy Carrington. .

“People are going to be surprised to know that they are going to know about some of his songs,” Kroll said.

Kroll encouraged people to come to Saturday’s concert, even though country music is not their favorite.

“This will be the last time you see these two playing for just $ 35 because they’re about to explode and be huge,” Kroll said. “Ingrid and Shy won’t be playing your cowboy and line dancing country music.… The kids are going to really enjoy their music.”

Tickets are available from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday at the Auditorium box office, as well as at a box office that will open at the site gates at 5 p.m. Thursday when doors open and online atburlingtonriverfront.org/box-office/.

Single tickets cost $ 35 each. People can also buy VIP tickets, which bring them closer to the stage, for $ 10. Tickets for all four Saturday concerts are available as a $ 100 pack until this Friday.

“We’re thrilled to have people and live music by the river. Our goal is to continue this tradition in Burlington, whether it’s called the Burlington Steamboat Days or the BRE Summer Concert Series or other, “Kroll said. “Our goal is to carry on this tradition of bringing your family and friends to the riverside to have a good time. We just want people to support us and help us grow. There have been people who want to bigger acts and all that, and you got to help us get there. “

BRE Summer Series 2021 range

June

Thursday: Jive Radio

Friday: StumpTown with special guest Jarrod Hogan & South 55

Saturday: Ingrid Andress with special guest Shy Carter

Secondary stage group: Whiskey Bent.

July

Friday Fest, July 23: Decade of Decadence with special guest New TRICK

Saturday July 24: Winger with special Blackfoot guest

Secondary Stage Group: LP33

August

Friday Fest, August 27: Hello Dave with special guest Duke and the Band on the Fly

Saturday August 28: Phil Vassar with special guest Hailey Whitters

Secondary Stage Group: Sequoia Drive

September / Heritage Days

Thursday September 16: Harper with special guest The Travis Ried Band

Friday Fest, September 17: The Pork Tornadoes with special guest Stars In Toledo

Saturday September 18: Steelheart with special guest George Lynch

Secondary Stage Group: The Mixtape