Bollywood Roundup: Bhavika Motwani, Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty, and more …

Madhuri Dixit and Radhika Apte inspire Bhavika Motwani

Bombay– Bhavika Motwani, who makes her acting debut with the short film “Red Shirt”, says Madhuri Dixit is her biggest inspiration. The young artist also enjoys watching the work of actress Radhika Apte.

“I grew up watching and learning from Madhuri Dixit ma’am. The way she can say 1,000 words just by her expressions is unmatched, ”Bhavika told IANS.

She adds: “Currently, I love the films and series that Radhika Apte is making madam. The roles she chose are not so common, but raw and beautifully performed by her. Every role leaves a mark, ”says Bhavika.

“Red Shirt”, a science fiction thriller based on the impact of social media on people. The film is scheduled for release on June 11.

Taapsee Pannu releases “Haseen Dillruba” teaser

New Delhi- Taapsee Pannu released a teaser for his upcoming movie “Haseen Dillruba” on Monday night, starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

The film is billed as a mysterious thriller, and the grainy trailer set against the backdrop of a small town features a quick collage of footage highlighting “Lust,” “Obsession”, and “Deceit”.

“Pyaar ke teen rang, khoon ke chheeton ke sang (three colors of love, served with droplets of blood),” Taapsee wrote, tagging #HaseenDilruba and #TheUltimateKaunspiracy with the post.

“Haseen Dillruba” is directed by “Hasee Toh Phasee” director Vinil Mathew and the film tells the story of a young woman who is one of the main suspects in the murder of her husband. As the investigation reveals details of her marital past, the truth begins to become even more baffling.

The film is scheduled for release on July 2 and will air on Netflix.

Shilpa Shetty Comes Up With New Workout Routine To Break The Monotony

Bombay– Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday urged her Instagram followers to try out new workout routines to break up the monotony and open up the mind, muscles and joints.

The actress shared a video of her open and closed squat workout and wrote, “Why count Sunday for fun workouts? Let’s make Monday a day of celebration. I love to try something new that challenges me. This confinement has not been easy for many of us. So it’s a way to break the monotony; and open your mind, muscles and joints. Today we are taking on the OPEN & CLOSE SQUAT CHALLENGE.

Revealing the health benefits of training, the actress added, “It works on:

* Cardiorespiratory endurance

* All lower body muscles

* Shoulders

* Speed ​​and agility, brain and body

* Arm and leg coordination

Thanks, @yashmeenchauhan, for that killer leg workout; it worked and how!

On the job front, Shilpa is currently appearing as a judge on the Sony dance reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”.

Ajay Devgn: Not enough to play Bhagat Singhji once in his life

Bombay– Bollywood star Ajay Devgn posted a note on Instagram on Monday to celebrate the release of his film “The Legend Of Bhagat Singh” 19 years ago. The film was released in theaters on June 7, 2002.

“It is not enough to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singhji once in his life and his career. You have to keep it there at all times… After all, they are the ones who wrote history with their (blood). # 19YearsOfTheLegendOfBhagatSingh #RajkumarSantoshi, ”Ajay wrote, along with a photo that shows him dressed as Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Ajay won a national award for best actor for his leading role, while director Rajkumar Santoshi also won a national award for best feature film in Hindi.

The historical drama also starred Sushant Singh as Sukhdev, D. Santosh as Rajguru and Akhilendra Mishra as Chandrashekhar Azad, in addition to Raj Babbar and Amrita Rao.

Ajay’s upcoming projects are “Maidaan”, “Bhuj: The Pride of India”, “RRR” and his directorial film “Mayday”, and he also appears in “Sooryavanshi” and “Gangubai Kathiawadi”.

Preity Zinta is back from digital detox

Bombay– Actress Preity Zinta shared on Monday that the best way to come back after digital detox is to engage in random flashback.

Preity posted a throwback photo to Instagram that shows her posing with a friend, when she went out to dinner after 18 months.

“The best way to come back after digital detox – a throwback photo from a few days ago when we went out to dinner after 18 months. The only constant thing in life is change and it’s about embracing it while trying to socially distance yourself #Ting, ”Preity wrote in the caption.

Preity’s last social media post was a week ago, where she was talking about the Indian Premier League (IPL). She is co-owner of the IPL Punjab Kings cricket team.

Onscreen, Preity was last seen onscreen in the 2018 film, “Bhaiaji Superhit”. The film marked its return after a seven-year hiatus and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

Yami Gautam shares her new bridal look

Bombay– Actress Yami Gautam gave fans her new bridal look on social media on Monday.

Yami posted a photo, where she is seen wearing a bright red saree with gold workmanship and gold jewelry. She completed her look with red lipstick and vermilion (sindoor) on her head as she posed for the camera.

For the legend, Yami chose a line from the song from the movie “Mission Kashmir”. The line “Rind posh maal gindane draaye lo lo” she wrote, which translates to “welcome spring”.

“Rind chic maal gindane draaye lo lo Welcome spring,” she captioned the photo.

Yami announced on June 4 that she married “Uri” director Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony.

On the job front, Yami has “Dasvi,” “A Thursday,” and “Bhoot Police” coming up, in addition to a few businesses that have yet to be announced. (IANS)