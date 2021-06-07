Thorsten Kaye (Bold and Beautiful): finally best actor of the Daytime Emmys?





Thorsten kaye Just won his second consecutive Best Actor nomination at the Daytime Emmys for “The Bold and the Beautiful,” but this is his sixth overall nomination. He’s one of the most nominated actors in the category, but he’s yet to win, which makes him the second most nominated actor without a win here. Will this finally be his year? Only 10 men have more Best Actor nominations than Kaye, led by Peter Bergman with 22 offers and three wins in his decades of working on “All My Children” and “The Young and the Restless”. But only one of those 10 actors never won the award: the late great James mitchell, who dominated the 1980s by earning his seven best actor nominations in that decade for playing Palmer Cortlandt in “AMC.” He continued to play Palmer until 2009, but was no longer nominated and never won an Emmy. SEEWill Genie Francis (‘General Hospital’) finally win the Best Actress award at the Daytime Emmys? She was terribly underestimated

Kaye is on the verge of matching this unfortunate distinction. He won his first two Best Actor offers in 2003 and 2004 for playing Dr Ian Thornhart on the now defunct “Port Charles”. Then he doubled again with two offers as Zach Slater on “AMC” in 2006 and 2009. Now he got two more as Ridge Forrester on “B&B” (2020-2021) This role had been played by Ron moss for 25 years, but Moss never got an appointment during his tenure; Kaye took on the role in 2013. Based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users at the time of this writing, Kaye ranks third with a 4/1 rating in the category, behind two “General Hospital” stars who have already won Emmys: Maurice Bénard and black horse Steve burton. Will he be able to overtake these academy favorites on his sixth try? TO PREDICTDaytime Emmy winners

