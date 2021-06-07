Avid CEO on Remote Production and the Future of Trade Shows – The Hollywood Reporter

As Hollywood continues to move towards reopening, Avid CEO Jeff Rosica has caught up Hollywood journalist, sharing the company’s views on a range of topics from the future of remote and cloud-based production to why he’s urging editors to use the latest version of his Media Composer editing system – the system which is the de facto standard used by most fine film and television editors. Avid introduced a new interface in a software update to Media Composer 2019, but at this point most of the major movie publishers have chosen not to upgrade and prefer to build on the older version.

Rosica also explained why Avid, which typically builds massive exhibition booths at commercial events such as the National Association of Broadcasters Show, decided not to attend major shows in 2021.

Avid does not expose to events such as NAB and IBC. Can you give us your thoughts on the future of trade shows?

I can’t imagine not going to a trade show. But I think we’re a little premature as an industry to go back to trade shows. Some markets are starting to return to a certain normality, not everywhere in the world. We had to make a decision months ago and I made the decision not to go to the big shows this year.

And have IBC [the International Broadcasting Convention, which moved its Amsterdam show from its standard September window to Dec. 3-6] and NAB [the National Association of Broadcasters Show, which moved Its Las Vegas-set event from its familiar April timeframe to Oct. 9-13] a month apart – I’m willing to say this publicly – it’s a bad idea. I wasn’t involved in the decision and wasn’t asked, but I think it’s a bad idea. And the NAB will be right around the corner again in April [2022]. I understand the reasons why organizations are doing what they have done. I just think it’s a little premature right now.

In general, I will say this, we support trade shows. I fully support these organizations, but I believe that the [marketing mix] COVID post [will change]. I think we’ve all learned that customers want more content. They want more engagement. Not everyone can travel to Vegas or Amsterdam to attend a trade show or to Anaheim for NAMM [National Association of Music Merchants]. We’ll be supporting shows in the future, but I think we’re probably going to rebalance our mix a bit, of what we’re spending and where.

How has the pandemic impacted your thoughts on postproduction?

We’re never going to go back to what it was, but we’re also not, I think, going to be operating in a fully remote, fully distributed environment. I think it’s going to be something in the middle. There is a real benefit to allowing people to do some of their work remotely. But it won’t be really easy to replicate, you know, Atmos mixing suites in everyone’s house. I think there is going to be a little throwback in the pendulum, where people will want to collaborate in person. We have to create a very flexible environment.

We were already looking at things like how to allow people to work from anywhere. The COVID situation has forced us all to try them. How is the remote – or I prefer to say “work from anywhere” really going to work for a production crew on a movie or TV show? How are we going to replace things like collaborating together in a room? Obviously, we’ve had to help people keep going during the pandemic, but what’s really critical for us is how much it moves the needle on how people think about workflows.

What is Avid actually working on in these areas?



So I think the way I would answer is that there is a lot of development going on, both at the product level with features and functions that will help people do it better, but also expect until new solutions hit the market that will really empower some of these distributed teams.

When it comes to Media Composer, I always hear that a lot of the premium movie editing community isn’t using the new interface you launched a few years ago. They continue to use older versions of the software. Why? And could you give us an update?

I think it’s just to get people used to it. Editors, especially at the high end, have become so adept at using software that it’s almost an extension of their brains and their thinking process and the way they do things. And they don’t let technology get in the way of their editorial process. They are very fluid with the tool. I think the reason they’re probably more worried is that they don’t want to lose that fluidity. They don’t want the software tool to become an obstacle to their rapid evolution or their focus on creative decisions.

Will you continue to support the old interface?

We have discontinued the old interface, from a development point of view. We support older versions to some extent, but new features are not built into the old interface. When we built the new Media Composer product – it’s not just an interface, there’s another layer of technology in that product – part of the reason we reworked the engine and the product is to give us more capabilities under the hood to create features and functions that take us into the future. We weren’t going to be able to do that sort of thing in the old product. So we need the industry to switch to the new product, that’s for sure, but we try to be as patient as possible because we understand the apprehension.

You have a partnership with Microsoft Azure as your preferred cloud service provider. What are you working on with them?

We continue to work with them. They take advantage of this real hyper-scale cloud environment that gives us a lot of capabilities. As you know, we installed our Nexus collaborative file system in the Azure environment. We just keep moving on the path of how we, you know, are really building more powerful capabilities in the cloud, how we make it easier to deploy, how do we make it easier to use, and how we start to refine some of it. the technical shortcomings that people see when trying it. So there is just a lot of work in iteration, [so that] what people experience in the cloud is similar to what they experienced when they were on-premises. I think it’s the first step, but I think the biggest step will be how we really innovate in workflows. And it’s not just with Microsoft.

Interview edited for length and clarity.