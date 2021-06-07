Shailene Woodley shares the timing of Aaron Rodgers’ romance

Shailene Woodley has revealed a little more about the mysterious origin story of her engagement to Aaron Rodgers, claiming in a new interview that she and the NFL star “immediately” started living together after starting dating .

Woodley’s interview with Forme magazine also suggests that their romance and “immediate” cohabitation could have started last summer – around the time the Green Bay Packers quarterback ended his much-publicized two-year relationship with the former pilot of Danica Patrick car race.

Even so far, Woodley, 29, and Rodgers, 37, have been eerily vague about the timing and logistics of their romance. Perhaps they wanted to avoid any reaction from Patrick’s fans, especially with observers noting that he left Patrick for Woodley or that there had been a love “triangle”.

Here’s what Woodley said – and didn’t say – to Shape magazine about how she and Rodgers came together. The film and TV star did not directly say when she and Rodgers met, but did reveal that things were going abnormally fast because of COVID-19.

“Starting a relationship that you immediately move into with someone because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends has taught us a lot about each other. very quickly, ”said Woodley.

“We jumped in head first and got rid of some of the sticky elements earlier,” added Woodley.

A clue in Shape’s story suggests the romance may have started about three months after the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, which was March 19 in California and later in the month in other parts of the states. -United.

Woodley has revealed she was on her own for the first three months of the lockdown. “I was alone with my dog ​​and didn’t see anyone for three months,” said Woodley. “It forced me to stay still and silent.”

Shape’s story went on to report that “seven months” after that period of solitary confinement ended, Woodley and Rodgers were an established couple and were taking refuge together in Montreal, where she was making a movie. After his NFL season ended, Rodgers “watched ‘Jeopardy’ to prepare for a two week stint as a host.”

The main filming of Woodley’s crime thriller “Misanthrope” took place from January to March 2021. It was during this time that Rodgers surprised fans by announcing that he and Woodley were engaged. He proclaimed “I’m engaged,” while accepting the NFL MVP award via Zoom on Jan. 30.

Weeks later on “The Tonight Show”, Woodley confirmed the engagement and told host Jimmy Fallon that they had “been engaged for quite some time now.”

Many on social media have wondered what “a while now” meant when he split from Patrick just seven months earlier?

This question also reminded people of the rumors and reports that had been smoldering on the internet since the summer of 2020. Reports indicated that Woodley and Rodgers, a former Cal Golden Bears star player, had started dating around the time he was dating. had parted ways with Patrick in July. Sports gossip site TerezOwens.com specifically reported in July that Rodgers may have left Patrick, 29, for Woodley after Patrick introduced him to the actor.

Page Six had also reported that Woodley, Rodgers and Patrick were all fans of the same famous astrologer.

Rodgers said in a March 2020 interview that Patrick introduced him to Debra Silverman, while Woodley enjoyed a session with the astrologer in 2017, the astrologer revealed on his website. Maybe Silverman introduced Woodley and Rodgers, Page Six said.

Bill Simmons, CEO and host of “The Ringer” podcast, noted that Woodley’s comments to Fallon about being together “for a while now” “raised more questions than answers” about the relationship.

In the pop culture podcast “The Dish,” “The Ringers,” Simmons and co-hosts Amanda Dobbins and Juliet Litman thought Woodley and Rodgers were vague about when they were dating, either because of Danica Patrick’s issue. , or because they had started seeing each other during the pandemic, when NFL players were subject to strict COVID-19 safety protocols regarding testing, travel and outdoor activities.

Woodley also avoided questions from Fallon about whether she spent time with Rodgers in Green Bay, Wisconsin during the regular season.

But four months later, with the pandemic easing and restrictions in California and other states lifted, Woodley seemed to have felt freer to talk to Shape about being with Rodgers during the pandemic.

Woodley also told Shape that she and Rodgers could have met under any circumstances and found each other again. Among other things, Woodley said he shares his passion for environmental activism.

Last year, she told Shape, gave her “the prospect that I would have met Aaron in any setting, any space in time, because I think we were made. to be together”.

Certainly, since the couple announced their engagement, they’ve been making the most of their time together, following a busy travel itinerary that has taken them to Mexico, Hot Springs, Arkansas, Kentucky Derby, Disney World, in Malibu and, more recently, Maui. They have yet to reveal a date to get married.

Patrick, meanwhile, recently revealed that she was quite “broke” after parting ways with Rodgers, mostly because the breakup happened in the public eye. But now she would be happy and go out with her new boyfriend Carter Comstock, We weekly reported last month.