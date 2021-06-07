Stars Variety Show Tickets On Sale Now





The ultimate summer entertainment show, showcasing both renowned and untapped local talent of all kinds, the Stars Variety Show arrives at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on July 13. Tickets are now available. Serving as the largest annual fundraiser for the Vail Valley Foundations YouthPower365, the Stars Variety Show has evolved from the hugely popular Star Dancing Gala. What is the difference? In addition to exhibiting some of the valley’s most awe-inspiring dancers, the Stars Variety Show will also feature musicians, comedians and performers, all spinning through The Amp’s big stage in energetic 3-minute performances. YouthPower365 cast for Stars Variety Show this spring and received plenty of video samples from talented people in Eagle County. A selection committee has chosen the most outstanding candidates and is preparing for a unique evening of multisensory entertainment brought to life by a rotating cast of rising stars. We have such talented people in this valley, said Amy Vogt, Marketing Manager for YouthPower365, Vail Valley Foundations. The numbers will include dancers, singers, aerialists, a group, a poet and a real variety of genres. The videos we received were really impressive. It’s gonna be so much fun. YouthPower365 is the sole beneficiary of the Stars Variety Show. The organization offers affordable, subsidized summer camps and year-round educational and enrichment opportunities for local youth. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which many children attended distance school and missed months of in-person socialization and education, YouthPower365s programs are more important than ever. This summer’s programs include classes, workshops and camps for children ages 3-18, intricately and thoughtfully designed to provide a much needed outlet following the challenges presented by the pandemic. For example, the four-week Aerospace Academy uses space-themed outdoor and art activities to teach problem solving, literacy, and engineering to elementary school children. Pathfinders Camp caters to middle school students, bringing them through four weeks of fun, themed learning through creative technology, community service projects, and adventure tours like horseback riding and rock climbing. Other programs include college prep, dance, film, football, and music composition camps. The majority of YouthPower365 instructors and camp counselors are teachers who dedicate their summers, evenings, and weekends to investing more in the positive development of local youth. Our staff really amazes me. We also have amazing community partnerships that allow us to deliver these hands-on opportunities and adventures, Vogt said. The Stars Variety Show isn’t just about supporting our programming and getting kids from all walks of life to participate. It’s about helping young people in our community recover from the impacts of COVID-19. In 2019, the Star Dancing Gala raised nearly $ 1.3 million for YouthPower365. The organizers of the Stars Variety Show hope the new format and location will inspire similar, if not greater, participation and donations. For more information on YouthPower365, visit youthpower365.org .

