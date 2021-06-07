Q&A: Ellen Burstyn on her acting life and never retiring

NEW YORK – For Ellen Burstyn to play a woman who recoils at the mere mention of a retirement community in the upcoming Queen Bees movie is extremely fitting.

Rarely has an actor been as good as Burstyn. She is still, at 88, tireless, her vitality almost supernaturally intact. As intense as his early career was Lee Strasbergs The Actors Studio in the late 1960s, followed by 70s classics like The Last Picture Show, The Exorcist “and Alice Doesnt Live Here Anymore, his final years weren’t less difficult or difficult Requiem for a Dream, “Interstellar”, last year Pieces of a Woman.

She has the prices to show for it. Six-time Oscar nominee and one-time winner (for Alice, a film she could have directed until she picked a young filmmaker, Martin Scorsese, to do it instead), she also has a Tony and two Emmy Awards. And while Queen Bees, “in theaters Friday, is more of a fun entertainment, Burstyn remains a gorgeous and fierce on-screen presence. She plays a proudly independent senior who temporarily stays in a retirement community that turns out to be also plagued by comedic cliques and romantic possibilities, like Mean Girls. The cast includes James Caan, Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine and Christopher Lloyd.

Burstyn’s own retirement plans aren’t just being undone. They are unfathomable. When she was 80, she decided to move from Rockland County up the Hudson to the city. It’s time for some action, ”she explained in a recent phone interview.

She has since lived in an apartment overlooking Central Park, where she walks daily. This is my garden, she said. During the pandemic, Burstyn mostly kept a low profile, spending time with friends in the Catskills and in a condo on the Connecticut waterfront.

Otherwise, I’ve been to town. I have been in my apartment, ”says Burstyn. “I am absolutely a locked up person ready to hit the road.

Notes have been edited for clarity and brevity.

AP: What do you attribute your longevity to?

BURSTYN: I must have good genes. I was a little wild in my 20s and 30s. When I reached my forties, I slowly began to give up my bad habits. First the hard liquor was gone, then the wine was gone, the exercise started, changing my diet and giving up meat. Marijuana was also part of the mix. I just gave up on everything. I think it really paid off.

AP: Has acting changed for you over time?

BURSTYN: I’m not sure how to respond to that. He must have. You know, I am very well trained. I had the great, great chance to study with one of the all time master teachers including Lee Strasberg whom I speak of and he influenced me so much. As my career progressed, I found that the things I had to work hard for at the start were getting easier and easier to access. I became more relaxed in my efforts. But I never lost interest in it.

AP: You had a somewhat tumultuous youth. Was taking action initially an escape for you?

BURSTYN: No, I think that’s something I discovered quite young that I could do. From the first time I took the stage, I felt at home there. Not that it wasn’t scary. But it seemed fair to me. It is a gift that I came with.

AP: You have to meet a lot of young actors through the Actors Studio, where you are co-chair with Al Pacino and Alec Baldwin. What do you tell them?

BURSTYN: It’s a process. It’s one of those things that the more you do it, if you really approach it from the point of view of wanting to get better and better, then you are still learning. I tell the actors that the starting point is only the beginning.

AP: Did any advice you received have a dramatic influence on you?

BURSTYN: The most important thing was to connect the character and myself emotionally so that I could emotionally understand what was happening to her and not just say words.

AP: Do you always immerse yourself so much in a character?

BURSTYN: It’s just that some characters are more available than others. I don’t have to go very far to understand them. And then some of them are foreign to me and I have to go deeper to find a place where I align with them.

AP: Your character in “Alice Doesnt Live Here Anymore was close to you.” Who was the one who was a stranger?

BURSTYN: Well, I did a movie in Greece with Melina Mercouri (A Dream of Passion) where I played a character who was in jail for killing her children. It was a theme of Medea. It really took me a lot of work to get there. I don’t mean to say that I wanted to be able to kill my children myself. (laughs) But I had to find the thing in her that made it possible. I got to that point where there was a manic fury. I found that what she was doing was hurting her husband in the best possible way. It was not about the children. It was about her fury against him.

AP: With quite a few of your characters The Exorcist, Requiem for a Dream which meant going to pretty dark places. Has it ever worn you down?

BURSTYN: Doing a good job is exciting and enjoyable. If the act is to play a horrible person, the result is that you feel like you’ve done the job right afterwards. He has his own strange reward.

AP: I imagine your Queen Bees character hasn’t been a long journey since her attitude towards retirement aligns with yours.

BURSTYN:: I can’t imagine my retirement. (laughs) I can’t imagine wanting to retire. The only thing I can imagine is if one day I am retired because I don’t have a job. But volunteer to retire? I can’t imagine that.

AP: What attracted you about the film?

BURSTYN: I love it when the movie industry shows women over 60 who are still interested in life and not retiring. I read so many scripts from the age of 50 that were about: Should we put grandma in the nursing home? And how to tell him? It was always like putting her on pasture. It is quite different. It takes place in a retirement home, but there is a lot of life in there, a lot of matings. So I liked. It’s a story about, say, vigorous old people.

AP: You lived a patriarchal era in Hollywood. Have you ever wondered how your career and life could have been different without these obstacles?

BURSTYN: I’ve studied patriarchy a lot, which has been in place for thousands of years. It is only now that it is really challenged. I think that’s what scares a lot of guys so much that they won’t know how to function if they share the cat-bird seat with a woman. I think it affects our policy. I think what the country is going through right now is a fear, for some people, that if the white man isn’t in power, that would be a bad thing. I do not share this opinion. I think we have slowly, in my life, opened the throne to the other sex and the other color and the other religion to the other. I don’t think about how my life had been different. I’m just glad I got to do movies like Alice Doesnt Live Her Anymore, it’s really about that, and it affected one way or another.

AP: In your memoir, Lessons in Becoming, you described how your third husband, after breaking up, broke into your home and raped you. This is his name that you have. Would you like you didn’t?

BURSTYN: (Laughs) Well, I try not to spend time wishing for something that I can’t change. It’s my name, but I got there. It surprised me, but that’s what I got. But I know I was very honest in writing this book. Every time I walked into a new chapter in my life I was like, well, I can’t write about it. Finally, I said: Honey, if you want to tell the story, tell the story.

AP: You could say in this book that you see your life as an ongoing spiritual journey. Where would you put yourself on this journey now?

BURSTYN: The way I understand life is that you come to Earth to learn something spiritually, and everything that happens is a spiritual lesson if you see it that way. I am always trying to be as honest, sensitive, open and kind as possible. So I hope I grow up that way.

AP: You also talked about memory, which is the reservoir of all your acting. To someone who draws so much from the past, you seem very forward-looking.

BURSTYN: I use my memory all the time in my work. Memory forms us. Our stories shape us. Being fully present is essential. I am in the past and I am in the future and I am in the present at the same time.

