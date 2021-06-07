Entertainment
Tiger King’s Carole Baskin reveals new ITV big cats show as she prepares for epic TV comeback
CAROLE Baskin revealed today that she will be appearing on a new ITV big cat show as she prepares for her epic TV comeback.
The news comes after the Netflix star revealed that she will NEVER do a second Tiger King series.
But eager to still be on TV, Carole revealed she was shooting a pilot for ITV.
Speaking to Rickie, Melvin and Charlie of Radio 1, she said: “We are working on an ITV pilot and I am very excited about it.
“This will cover the kind of work we’ve always done which is to pursue bad guys and bring them to justice, so I’m really excited about that right now.”
When asked if she regrets doing Tiger King, she told the trio, “For me, due to people finally understanding the big cat situation, our federal bill will pass because that people will understand that there is all this abuse going on, it was worth all the attacks on me personally.
“But if you think about it from my husband’s point of view, it was a lot harder for him and my daughter who felt they had to protect me from all these vicious people and to me it’s like, I’m don’t care, they don’t care I know myself. So I’m glad I did if that gets this end result. “
They also asked her what she thought of Kate McKinnon playing her in the drama series Tiger King, to which Carole replied: “That’s what I heard, but she didn’t contact me at all. It’s such a good study of people.
“I’ve published a journal every day of my life so if she looks at them and sees my ways and probably the ways she had from Tiger King, I think she could do a very convincing impersonation. of me.”
Meanwhile, last week, Carole said she was asked to participate in a Tiger King follow-up but the producers turned down.
Told them to lose my number, the owner of Big Cat Rescuetold Sixth page. Cheat on me once, shame on you, cheat on me twice, shame on me.
Carole claimed that the producers made her believe that Shed was the heroine of the series.
However, she says they then looked into rumors that the shed murdered her first husband, Don Lewis, and gave his body to his tigers – allegations she vigorously denies.
Carole said: The first three months [afterTiger King aired] my phone was ringing incessantly with cries of obscenity. After that it slowed down.
I didn’t take it personally but it really affected my husband [Howard Baskin] and daughter.
“If someone was saying something about someone you love, you would want to protect them.
Carole and her first husband Don were married in 1991. He mysteriously disappeared in 1997.
She is now reading excerpts from her diaries on YouTube to prove that she didn’t kill her first husband.
