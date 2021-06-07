Arts & Entertainment Atlanta to launch digital exhibit





Arts & Entertainment Atlanta will host its second digital exhibition, The South has something to say, from June 1 to July 31. Curated by Karen Comer Lowe, the work of 10 Atlanta-based artists will be featured on four A&E Atlanta digital panels in downtown Atlanta. The exhibition is presented in partnership with the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID), Orange Barrel Media and BIG Outdoor. The title of the exhibit is taken from the words of legendary Atlanta rapper Andre 3000, member of southern hip-hop duo Outkast, at the 1995 Source Awards. This line issued a proclamation about Atlanta’s growing impact in as a city. Since then, the city has become an influential force in music, film and politics, Lowe said. This digital exhibit is a recognition of Atlanta’s visual culture and the people who contribute to that culture. The works, although variations in the medium, approach a consideration of the intersectional inequalities of our being. The South has something to saywill present works by artists[sheilapreebright.com] Sheila Pree Bright ,[jurellcayetano.com] Jurell Cayetano ,[alfredconteh.com] Alfred Contéh ,[byaridannielle.com] Ariel Dannielle ,[shanequagay.com] Shanequa Gay ,[kojoayodelegriffin.com] Kojo Griffon , Gerald Lovell ,[yaniquenorman.com] Yanique Normand ,[fahamupecou.com] Getting to know Pécou , and Jamele wright . The artwork will be on display on A&E Atlanta digital signs located at the Peachtree Center, 101 Marietta, Reverb by Hard Rock Hotel and 75 MLK St SW Garage. A&E Atlanta is a neighborhood activation and economic development project for downtown Atlanta. The program merges new outdoor media, local art and advertising and funds cultural and public space programs in the heart of the city. The effort is managed by ADID and self-finances its management and programming through revenue-sharing agreements with district media companies. A&E Atlanta is thrilled to host our second annual digital exhibit, said Fredalyn M. Frasier, Project Director of Urban Planning and Design at the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, who heads A&E Atlanta. Our curator, Karen Comer Lowe, has brought together an exceptional lineup of Atlanta artists whose combined work will contribute to a memorable experience and revival of downtown after a difficult year. For more information about Arts & Entertainment Atlanta, including participating panel locations and past arts and culture programs, visit AEAtlanta.com .

