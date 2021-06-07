What is Bollywood and its brown face syndrome?

Family man 2, has a toasting race in the OTT platforms, with a lot of lovers of the scenes and the beautiful plot of the series in general. Much of the audience appreciated Samantha Akkineni’s role as Raji on the show and called it “exceptional” and “beyond belief”. Some have also dubbed it the stopper of the show, beating the acting out of Manoj Bajpayee.

However, one thing has failed to keep from spreading and trending on social media: Samantha’s bronze skin. Many took notice very quickly and turned to the internet to condemn the industry for a stereotypical obsession with fairness. And to be frank, it’s a well-known fact that for this scintillating industry drowning in opulence and pageant display,economically backwardequalsbrown face.

To say the problem is in the industry would be an understatement. It has been in the veins and sweat of this company for a very long time, which has led people to conclude that the skin of wheat and bronze meant inadequate and ineligible for marriage and resulted in nullifying the color “not the definition. the beauty they need. ‘

Neeraj Ghaywan, well noted for hisAjeeb DastansandMasaanopenly castigated this stereotype that is heavily supported in Bollywood. “It’s racism, to be honest. Let’s not mince words.

In history and in other countries, the concept of “brown face” which takes the literal meaning of “to color a person’s face an extremely dark shade than their natural skin tone” dates back a few centuries. This was the law when non-white artists were excluded from the industry and white artists played the role of their black counterparts.

But did things fall after the revolutions fought and the lives sacrificed to support equal rights for blacks and brown troops? Not really.

Shakespearean plays and Victorian stories always have the white leads themselves “brown faces” to represent their characters. It’s been a very long time and we still don’t have a black man donning the lines of Othello who in reality is a Moor. This extends to Rajendra Kumar in Gora Aur Kala, Sunil Dutt in Mother India, Dharmendra trying the Abyssinian slave Yakut Jamaluddin in Razia Sultan.

It doesn’t end there, however. Even after stepping into “a new era” as people like to call it, we still had Robert Downey Jr. masking his tone just for the brunette to play a man in the Vietnam War regions for his.Thunder in the tropics. Bollywood goes way beyond, with fair-skinned Alia Bhatt graciously accepting a tan forUtta Punjab, Hritik Roshan gets a makeover bySuper 30, Bhumi Pednekar for his filmBala, oh and without forgetting the ‘Oscar Nominee’ –Gully Boy.

Unfortunately, the list doesn’t end there and goes way beyond. And what is most frustrating is the fact that all of the aforementioned roles played by the actors come from economically weak backgrounds. Maybe it has a lot to do with the fact that our stories fed us – the lower castes, the weaker backgrounds were meant to be overly dark and the white skin had class too.

Colonialism has only furthered this idea of ​​”mad hatter”, the racist choice has become encrusted in our brains.

For the creators, the apologies are splendid and as thick as two boards as they come insanely to justify this, saying that behind the mask the glamor is still there. What they don’t see is that the prejudices they exposed play a part in something more savage and that bullying is starting to get big and it’s mostly associated with their skin tone.

The decision to choose a famous, light-skinned actor over a dark-skinned artist is based on the desire to make a big-budget movie “financially viable,” said director Neeraj Ghaywan, who has worked on Bollywood and independent films. “This is how people think of Bollywood.”

There is a lot to do with Bollywood’s hypocritical fascination with fairness creams, highlighting the fact that “fair is pulchritudinal”. But let’s not touch those limits, because they have become repetitive over the years.

If you really want to feature brown faces, why not choose an actor who has real brown skin? And besides, why make dark skin an addition if your crux doesn’t have one? Few people have an answer to these questions, which shows that creators are more prone to the money they hit and don’t care to leave a message to brown actors that “Brown is Beautiful” too.

For them, the cast of white actors with bronze skins is not for the elevation of brown skin. If he really wanted to do it, he would have broadened his diversity and not stopped brown-skinned actors from becoming the mainstream. But in reality, no.

Director and actress Nandita Das, who also runs a campaign called Indias Got Color, told CNN that whenever she plays “an educated or upper-middle-class character, often the director, the cinematographer or the makeup artist tells you: don’t worry, brighten your skin well. ‘ ‘.DriedLead Tannishtha Chatterjee has been sardonically mocked for her brown skin and it shows just how much contempt for dark skin resides in society.

Ranging from marriage announcements to groom preferences, whatever skin conditions the girl or boy has, they want them to have white skin, regardless of the after effects. And Chetan Bhagat’s bestsellerTwo statescarried a cranky ideology that “South India” translates directly to “dark skinned ensemble”.

Bollywood thinks that launching “Brown Faces” is no problem at all. And that may be where the problem lies.

Maybe it’s time to redefine beauty and promote all skins to dazzle the big screen because that’s it, defeating racism – seeing them all as one!