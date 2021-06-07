Regina actor says crisis line for residential school survivors has been helpful and recommends it to others

Erroll Kinistino is a Cree actor from the Ochapowace First Nation, perhaps best known to the public for his roles in Corner gas and North of 60.

Kinistino traveled to Ochapowace and returned home to Regina last month to honor the children whose unnamed graves were discovered at Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Kinistino himself was forced to attend Gordon’s Indian Residential School. He said he also felt immense regret for sending his sons to boarding school as well.

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS) provides a crisis line for residential school survivors.

Kinistin said when he called the first time he didn’t know what to expect.

“I had no idea that all of this was going to take an emotional impact on me,” he said. “I think I had to cross that line just to see.”

He found the experience very useful and recommended that other residential school survivors call the line.

“It helps me release my tears, release my anger, release my remorse, release my grief,” he said.

Kinistino said that as he gets older, it becomes easier for him to think and deal with his emotions. He constantly strives to reconnect with his culture.

“I’m happy to be a Kindergarten Indian today. Just learned. I’m getting to know my culture and how beautiful it can be.”

The 24 hour hotline number for residential school residents is 1-866-925-4419.