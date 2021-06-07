Where does cinema end and where television begins? – The Hollywood journalist

As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, the line between film and television is blurred than ever.

Things have been moving in this direction for years. Film stars like Glenn Close and Kevin Spacey have increasingly started making television series. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences began to expand massively in order to become more demographically diverse and opened its doors to people who primarily stood out on the small screen, such as Betty White, Donald Glover. and Eva Longoria. And the Sundance, Cannes, Telluride, Toronto and New York film festivals have all started showing content intended for television, like ESPN’s seven-hour, 47-minute, five-chapter documentary – or the docuseries – JO: Made in America, which received an Oscar.

But things took to a whole new level during the pandemic. With most theaters closed, AMPAS allowed projects to qualify for the Oscars even though they hadn’t received a theatrical release before making their television debut. WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar, who rose to prominence as the first CEO of Hulu television, has declared war on the “exclusive theatrical window” which has supported cinemas since the advent of television , swearing that every Warner Bros. 2021 would be released simultaneously in theaters. and on HBO Max. Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix – one of the biggest players in the world of television, which always gives Oscar nominees only token theatrical releases – has been elected chairman of the board from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The Spirit Awards – presented by Film Independent – joined the Gotham Awards by adding TV categories to its ceremony. The Oscars telecast was produced by Steven Soderbergh, who promoted it saying it would be like a movie. And then Discovery, the television giant, merged with Warner Bros. ‘ the aforementioned parent company, just days before Amazon bought MGM, which sparked speculation that the James Bond spinoff could soon arrive on Amazon Prime.

The Emmy season has complicated matters further. In May, the TV Academy announced that it would no longer be considering content that had been nominated for an Oscar – in other words, that we would no longer see projects like the feature documentary. Free solo win an Oscar and then an Emmy. It makes sense that TV Academy wouldn’t want Oscar leftovers – but oddly enough, films that unsuccessfully pursued Oscar nominations are still Emmy eligible. Go figure!

Content created specifically for television is also increasingly cinematic. The main contenders for the TV movie Emmy, Sylvie’s love and Uncle Franck, were created for the big screen and premiered at Sundance; 2020 winner in the category, Bad Education, created in Toronto. (So ​​much for the TV-designed “Movie of the Week” having a hit in this category.) And then there’s the new limited-series or anthology category, which this year includes vehicles for movie stars Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant (Grant said of The defeat, “I consider it a movie”); multi-part projects produced in their entirety by Oscar winners (Steve McQueen and Barry Jenkins) and directors (Susanne Bier) of Oscar-winning films; a comedy film series turned giant Marvel (which is also the origin of the top contenders for the drama series The Mandalorian and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the latter that Marvel chief Kevin Feige called a “six-episode Marvel Studios film”); and, yes, a show inspired and named after the 1996 film Fargo.

McQueen’s Small Ax is the most interesting case. A masterful five-part opus about the West Indian community of London, with slices ranging from 64 to 128 minutes, two of its parts were invited to be premiered at the Cannes Film Festival (but did not do so because that the festival was canceled), and three of its parts premiered at the New York Film Festival before they all aired on BBC One in the UK and Amazon in the US. It was treated as one film (named best of the year by LA film critics), five separate films (some included in the top 10 year-end critics, like that of David Lynch Twin Peaks: the return in 2017) and a limited series (with a name of Critics Choice, plus a win for John Boyega). McQueen’s own description Small Ax didn’t really clarify matters. “These films were made for television,” he said. Rolling stone, which seems to be an argument for them to be considered separately in the category of the best TV movies. He continues: “They can be shown in the cinema, but… from the start, I wanted these films to be accessible to my mother, I wanted them on the BBC. It was always going to be on TV, all five movies. But at the same time, they made their cinema premiere. There is no longer an absolute.

With TV networks trying to lure cautious COVID Emmy voters out of their homes by showing content in theaters with drive-in theaters, and with the Film Academy, starting in April, banning paper screens in order to orienting Oscar voters to members – only streaming app on their TVs, the future looks, well, confusing. Stay tuned.

